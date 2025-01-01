How To Watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 Online

Watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2: Synopsis

Is there a better day for a binge watch than New Year's Day? With the BBC leaving one last gift under our tree in the form of the full season 2 boxset, blow away the cobwebs with Jack O’Connel’s Lt. Paddy Mayne and co. in their latest action packed adventure. Read on below as we explain how to watch SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 online and for free with BBC iPlayer and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

From Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and based on the book by Ben Macintyre, Season 1 followed the creation of the SAS during World War Two. Losing ground to Rommell’s Afrika Korps in North Africa in 1941, the British Army found itself in dire need of a new gameplan. Enter army officer David Stirling (Connor Swindells, Sex Education) who, along with Mayne and Lt. Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones) come up with a plan for a new special commando unit designed to operate behind enemy lines.

Season 2 picks up in 1943 and with Lewes dead and Stirling captured, it falls to Mayne to take over command. With the North Africa campaign behind them, the men are thrust into the chaos of Nazi occupied Europe, still a year away from Allied liberation. GHQ have bolstered the ranks, although an influx of green new arrivals isn’t ideal for the tight knit veterans. And despite the efforts to seemingly buoy the regiment, those at the top are starting to have doubts over its future.

While Steven Knight can paint in varied strokes (see coming-of-age story This Town, for an altogether quieter, more personal tale), SAS Rogue Heroes is very much in the bombastic vein one would expect from the man behind Peaky Blinders. In fact, set not too long after that show’s finale, chuck a Shelby in the squad and it could almost be a direct sequel. And again, like that show, a cast which comprises Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Jacob McCarthy, Stuart Campbell, and Bobby Schofield absolutely shine.

New additions for this season include Mark Rowley and Jack Barton as new recruits to the unit, while Gwilym Lee joins the cast as Bill Stirling, David’s brother and Con O’Neill appears as General Montgomery.

If you’re looking for a show that’ll kick off your New Year with a literal blast, you’ve found it. So read on below for all you need to watch SAS Rouge Heroes online from anywhere, and stream on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 online in the UK for free

Viewers in the UK will be able to binge the full six-episode season 2 of SAS Rouge Heroes from 6am GMT on New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1 on BBC iPlayer. The series will also go out on BBC One, starting at 9pm that evening – a full linear broadcast schedule can be viewed below.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch SAS Rogue Heroes as if you were at home with a VPN

How to Watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 in the US

In the US, SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 will stream weekly on MGM+ from Sunday, January 12.

MGM Plus is available for $6.99 a month / $58.99 a year directly through the website, or as an add-on with an Amazon Prime sub. Both services offer a 7-day free trial too.

A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 in Canada?

Season 1 of SAS Rouge Heroes streams on Prime Video in Canada. There's no confirmed release date for season 2 just yet, but when it does arrive, that's where we'd expect it to be.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Can I watch SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 online in Australia?

Aussies can stream season 1 of SAS Rouge Heroes on free streamer SBS On Demand. The bad news is that there's no word on season 2 just yet, the good news is that when it does arrive, it'll likely stream there for free.

Brit abroad? If you’re abroad and want to connect to your usual streaming services, you can purchase a VPN to allow you to watch no matter where in the world you happen to be.

SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 Trailer

In the UK, SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 will land as a boxset with all six episodes dropping at 6am GMT on Wednesday, January 1 on BBC iPlayer. If you'd sooner watch on linear TV, episode 1 will premiere at 9pm GMT the same day, with episode 2 airing in the same slot the following day. Episode 3 will go out at 9pm GMT on Sunday, January 5, with episodes every Sunday thereafter. A full episode guide can be viewed below.

In the US, the premiere will arrive on Sunday, January 12, with episodes then dropping weekly. Canada and Australia release dates are TBC.

SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 episode guide

Episode 1 | Wednesday, January 1 With a new mission and the threat of disbandment facing the SAS, an ally is found with a familiar name.

Episode 2 | Thursday, January 2 While the SAS find both friends and enemies in Sicily, at Gavi prisoner of war camp, David Stirling receives an unexpected visitor.

Episode 4 | Sunday, January 5 As the SAS advance through Italy, with some assistance from partisans, a commando order issued by Hitler threatens the fate of one of them.

Episode 4 | Sunday, January 12 As Reg Seekings struggles to cope, he strikes up a friendship with a young Italian boy which ends in yet more horror.

Episode 5 | Sunday, January 19 As John Tonkin tries to return to the unit, the men of the SAS receive a visit from General Montgomery who can smell drink – and heroism.

Episode 6 | Sunday, January 26 The SAS return to Britain and are given some time to decompress from the events in Italy. Bill is shocked to hear about the intended role for the SAS in the invasion of France.



Who Is In The Cast Of SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2?

Connor Swindells as David Stirling

Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne

Dominic West as Lieutenant Colonel Dudley Wrangel Clarke

Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings

Corin Silva as Jim Almonds

Jacob Ifan as Pat Riley

Jacob McCarthy as Johnny Cooper

Stuart Campbell as Bill Fraser

Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw

Sofia Boutella as Eve Mansour

Con O'Neill as British Commander General Montgomery

Mark Rowley as Jock McDiarmid

Jack Barton as John Tonkin