How To Watch The Agency Online And Stream The Espionage Thriller Starring Michael Fassbender From Anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, November 29 (US, CA) | Saturday, November 30 (UK, AU) New episodes: every Sunday (US, CA) | every Monday (UK, AU) US stream: Paramount Plus with Showtime International streams: Paramount Plus (UK, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Michael Fassbender stars as a covert CIA operative in this 10-episode thriller, a man who, living under a false identity for years, struggles to readjust when his assignment abruptly ends. Exploring the psychological strain of undercover work, The Agency is blessed with an ensemble of Hollywood heavyweights and looks poised to deliver megatons of nail-biting drama. Follow our guide below for how to watch The Agency online from anywhere with a VPN.

This new thriller should be a home run for Paramount Plus. Firstly, it’s based on universally acclaimed source material: the beloved French series Le Bureau des Légendes (2015-2020), which ran for five seasons. Secondly, this new iteration – promising a “fresh” take on the original – boasts a cast who own more trophies between them than a spy has fake passports.

That lineup includes Oscar-nominee Fassbender (12 Years a Slave), Golden Globe-winners Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Richard Gere (Chicago), in addition to the compelling screen presence of Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) and Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant).

Plus, it has some of the industry’s biggest names working behind the camera, too, with George Clooney executive producing, award-winner Joe Wright (Atonement) directing the first two episodes, and screenwriting duo Jeremy and John-Henry Butterworth (Spectre, Ford v Ferrari) writing every episode.

Could The Agency be Paramount’s answer to Apple TV series Slow Horses, or Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal? Inspired by accounts from former spies, The Agency seems to position itself as the antithesis of James Bond. “No glamor, no exploding watch” Martian states of the exacting life of an undercover agent. Instead, the high-stakes drama comes from the collision of varying lives and aliases. When Martian (Fassbender) reconnects with a romantic interest from a prior mission, that decision finds them both swept up in “a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

Described by Variety as “deeply engrossing,” and with Inverse praising it is “sophisticated […] thoughtful and thrilling,” fans of espionage dramas won’t want to miss this. Simply read on where we explain how to watch The Agency online, and stream every episode from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Agency online for free in the US

Debuting from Friday, November 29, US viewers can watch The Agency online on Paramount Plus, with two episodes available initially from 12am PT / 3am ET. Subsequently, new installments are added every Sunday from 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Viewers will want a Paramount Plus subscription with Showtime to access the star-studded spy drama. This typically costs $12.99 a month. However, sign-up before December 4 and pay only $2.99 a month for your first two months Paramount Plus with Showtime membership and make the most of its 2024 Black Friday streaming deals.

Alternatively, Showtime’s linear channel will be airing episodes of The Agency weekly at 6pm PT / 9pm ET every Sunday from December 1.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch The Agency online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Agency online just as you would at home. .

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the country you subscribed in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Agency as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Agency, head to Paramount Plus

How to watch The Agency online in the UK

In the UK, The Agency arrives on Paramount Plus from Saturday, November 30 with a double-bill of episodes to enjoy. After that, new installments will be added to the streaming platform every Monday, beginning from December 9.

Paramount Plus is available for as little as £4.99 for its Basic (with ads) plan. But until December 2, purchase the Standard Plan for the reduced price of £3.99 a month for your first two months (for new and returning subscribers only). When this period ends, you’ll pay £7.99 a month until you cancel.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch The Agency online in Canada

Canadian viewers will also need a Paramount Plus subscription to watch new spy drama The Agency. After the first two episodes drop on Friday, November 29, further installments will be uploaded every Sunday evening.

The introductory Basic (with ads) plans costs CA$6.99 a month. But right now, and until December 2, you can save 50% on a number of eligible Paramount Plus plans (monthly and annual).

How to watch The Agency online in Australia

Once again, Paramount Plus is the place to go to stream The Agency. Aussie viewers can stream the inaugural duo of episodes from Saturday, November 30. Thereafter, beginning December 2, the remaining episodes will be added every Monday.

In a normal month, memberships begin from AU$6.99 for the ad-supported Basic plan, while the ad-free Standard plan costs AU$9.99. However, if you’re quick, new and returning members can save 50% a month on eligible plans before December 3, and for the first three months.

A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming The Agency. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

The Agency Episode Schedule

The Agency – Episode 1: Friday, November 29

The Agency – Episode 2: Friday, November 29

The Agency – Episode 3: Sunday, December 8

The Agency – Episode 4: Sunday, December 14

The Agency – Episode 5: Sunday, December 21

The Agency – Episode 6: Sunday, December 28

The Agency – Episode 7: Sunday, January 5

The Agency – Episode 8: Sunday, January 12

The Agency – Episode 9: Sunday, January 19

The Agency – Episode 10: Sunday, January 26

The Agency Cast

Michael Fassbender as Martian

Jodie Turner-Smith as Sami Zahir

Jeffrey Wright as Henry

Richard Gere as Bosko

Katherine Waterston as Naomi

John Magaro as Owen

Hugh Bonneville as James Richardson

Alex Reznik as Coyote

Andrew Brooke as Grandpa

Harriet Sansom Harris as Dr. Blake

India Fowler as Poppy

Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Danny

Reza Brojerdi as Reza

David Harewood as Dalaga