We’ve Heard From Kim Kardashian About Why She Photoshopped True's Face Onto Stormi's Body In Viral Disneyland Image

It seems that when the Kardashians go to Disneyland, controversy follows. The family went to the park earlier this year, and it was quite the big deal, but even pictures taken at the park a year ago are still being litigated on The Kardashians, as fans finally heard Kim voice her explaination about the “photoshop scandal.”

Kim Kardashian posted some pictures of their trip to Disneyland in the fall of 2021 that instantly had fans scratching their heads. On the surface, they were pics of two Kardashian kids, Chicago and True, having a fun time like kids do at Disneyland. The problem was that True’s face was off somehow. It was confirmed later that Kim had photoshopped the image, which had previously included the fave of a different Kardashian kid. Kim spoke about it on the Kardashians Hulu series ( via Page Six ). Kim wanted to post the picture, but as the mother of one of the girls didn’t want the kid’s face on Instagram, Kim made a switch. She explained:

I sent it to Kylie for approval, and she goes, ‘No, I really don’t want any pics of Stormi out right now.’ I respect it. So I Photoshop True’s face onto Stormi’s body.

Apparently, it all comes down to color, as Kim was leaning heavily into pink on Instagram at the time, and both kids were wearing the color, so she wanted to post it, so she made the face swap in order to do so. While the fact that the pictures were photoshopped was a pretty big deal at the time, Kim says here it’s really “not a scandal.” And while the whole thing is perhaps weird, it's hard to get worked up about it.

This is the first time that we’ve heard Kim Kardashian explain the situation outside of a temporary Instagram Stories post. However, the fact that the photoshop work was legitimate had been confirmed previously. This past April, Khloe and Kim were among the Kardashians that took True to Disneyland for her fourth birthday , her first time at the park. Of course, if it was True’s first time, then the earlier picture had to be faked.

While the April trip ended one controversy, it caused its own. When most celebrities go to Disney Parks they get the VIP treatment. They get escorted by special high level cast members and get to skip the lines to avoid being inundated by fans. While that’s an understandable precaution, the Kardashians also ended up riding the Mad Tea Party teacups alone, to the annoyance of fans that had been waiting in line.

Now that both of these Disneyland controversies are in the past, maybe the Kardashians will be able to enjoy the happiest place on earth like everybody else in the future.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday for those with Hulu subscriptions.