What To Do With Your First Month Of Disney+

So, you’ve finally done it - you kept seeing those ads everywhere and thought, “Forget it, I’m going to sign up for a Disney+ membership.” But now that you have it, what are you going to watch during your first month as a Disney+ subscriber?

Look no further, as we have some good suggestions on where to get started, depending on your interests, and what exactly you can watch in Disney’s library, alongside many other popular properties.

If You’re A Fan Of Romantic Comedies

There are some amazing romantic comedies out there, and some of them are available right on Disney+. If you want one with a bit of a fantasy twist, check out Enchanted, which is going to be receiving a sequel soon, Disenchanted. If you’re looking for something that stars beloved actors, maybe check out Dan in Real Life, starring big names such as Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, and more.

Other fun options are 10 Things I Hate About You, You Again, Prom, The Parent Trap, Splash, and more.

If You’re A Kid At Heart

Disney+ is the place to go if you’re feeling like a kid at heart. Look at the assortment of Pixar films from their library, starting off with the film that began it all, Toy Story.

Or maybe revisit the Disney Renaissance period and check out some of their classic animated movies, such as The Lion King, Aladdin, the underrated Hercules, and many more. Sometimes, you might just want to embrace your old childhood best friend, and rekindle that feeling through The Fox and the Hound, even if the ending is kind of sad - but we don’t need to talk about that.

If You’re Into Dramas

Disney+ has no shortage of classic dramas. Follow the sports drama based on a true story, Remember the Titans, or another real story of some truly inspiring Black people, Hidden Figures.

If you’re looking for a romantic drama, Disney+ has you covered with films like The Fault in Our Stars. Or if you’re maybe looking for a Disney+ original movie to try out, Clouds is always a great drama pick that will not only make you smile, but make you cry too.

If You Want To Go On A Crazy Adventure

You want an intense adventure full of action and daring fights? Disney+ has all of that and more. I'm probably not the first person to tell you that Disney+ has almost every Marvel movie to date, so if superheroes are your thing, this streaming platform has you covered.

But, there are plenty of fun adventures out there for you to enjoy, such as the legendary Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Or, if you want to go on an intense treasure hunt, watch National Treasure, which is getting a new TV series on the streaming platform.

Maybe even take a trip back to the eighties and see all of craziness that can happen through babysitting in Adventures in Babysitting,

If You’re Into The Classics

Disney+ has plenty of classics to enjoy. While there are plenty of differences between the book and the film, a classic like The Princess Bride will always be a fun time. Other fun classics that you could check out are Mary Poppins starring the lovely Julie Andrews, or check out the fun fantasy film, Willow.

Fun fact, Willow will also be getting a Disney+ spinoff soon enough, so now is a great time to check out the original.

If You Like Musicals

Musicals are something Disney has always been great at. If you want to stick to Disney, be sure to check out all the amazing Disney animated musicals, such as Moana, Frozen, Tangled, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, and so many more.

If you’re craving a live-action musical, The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, also resides on Disney+, as well as the filmed version of the classic musical, Hamilton. If that’s enough, you can watch the 2021 Academy Award-nominated film, West Side Story, streaming exclusively on the platform.

Or, if you’re looking for a musical that’s more than just two hours, check out the TV series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. You’ll be bopping to the top with that one.

If You Want To Learn About Something

Fun fact (again) - Disney+ actually has the rights to National Geographic, so there are many documentaries and super intriguing films you can watch if you’d like to learn about something or someone. One of my personal favorites is Free Solo, the story of rock climber Alex Honnold and his journey to free solo a mountain climb in Yosemite National Park.

Other options to watch are some Disney+ original documentaries. Two that are quite entertaining are Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which features performances by Taylor Swift with songs from her album, Folklore, and the documentary film, Wolfgang, about famous chef, Wolfgang Puck.

Some other fun picks are Buried Truth of the Maya, Wings of Life, Dolphin Reef and more.

If You Want To Laugh

Disney+ has plenty of awesome comedies for you to enjoy. If you want a classic comedy film, check out the Robin William masterpiece, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Maybe you want a little bit of mother-daughter bonding? I have the perfect film for you in Freaky Friday, about Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan's characters switching bodies and gaining a new perspective.

Do you want something a little more recent? Free Guy is available to stream on the platform, starring the hilarious Ryan Reynolds, and his quest as Guy to save all of his video game buddies from deletion.

If You Want To Travel Across Space

Star Wars is also on Disney+, but my personal favorite is The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal. If you’re going to get into this franchise, that’s one many will enjoy.

But, if you want to learn about actual space, there are a lot of documentaries on the platform that explore everything there is to know about the cosmos - specifically, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, or Expedition Mars. National Geographic has so much for you you unpack and explore, so become your own space traveler.

If You Need Something For Your Kids To Watch

Disney+ is obviously Disney, so you know there’s going to be plenty of options for you to pick from if you’re looking for something to show your kids while you clean the house or cook dinner.

If you want something animated, check out the Disney+ original, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Or, maybe try Phineas and Ferb, the story of two stepbrothers who build some awesome contraptions.

Maybe you want something live-action -- my personal favorite for kids is Wizards of Waverly Place, starring the multi-talented Selena Gomez, but there are plenty of fun options, like Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, and more.

But, if all else fails, just put Encanto on the TV and listen to your child sing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” over and over again for the next week. Hopefully you won’t lose your mind.

There are so many options for you on this platform for a variety of interests. Hopefully these suggestions will help you get started!