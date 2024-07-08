Why Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Referenced Ex-Boyfriend Scott Disick With Outfit Choice At Travis Barker's Event

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to be living their best lives these days. The couple, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary this year, welcomed their first baby together late in 2023, and they seem as happy and in love as ever. Why, then, would Kourtney wear a shirt that referenced her longtime ex-boyfriend Scott Disick? That’s precisely what fans are wondering after the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings sported a shirt that said “Lord” at the recent Run Travis Run 5K in Los Angeles.

Travis Barker reportedly started the Run Travis Run event to encourage people to be healthy by getting outside to run or walk. His wife’s outfit certainly did the trick, in a way, because fans were running to social media when they saw her wearing a shirt bearing Scott Disick’s nickname, as he is often referred to as “Lord Disick” on the Kardashians’ reality shows and boasts the Instagram handle “let the lord be with you.” One fan on Reddit asked:

Anyone else immediately associate Scott with 'Lord'😂

That person was far from alone, and the amusing comments began to pile up from like-minded individuals who find it difficult to not associate the word “Lord” with Scott Disick. Responses to the question included:

I don't even go here and yes 😂 – MrsGleeson18

– MrsGleeson18 Yep! I came to comment with a shout out to Lord Disick! – HarbourJayKay

– HarbourJayKay I was like “damn Kourtney is wearing one of Scott’s shirts to this” 😂 – Ursula_J

– Ursula_J First thing I heard was Scott saying The Lorrrrrrd is here😆 – leading_ad3918

– leading_ad3918 There was a period of time in my friend group where if one of us was talking about “The Lord”, it was fully about Scott Disick and not god lmfaoooooooo – thespeedofpain

That last comment is so relatable to longtime viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Back in 2012, Scott Disick was inspired to become royalty after a trip to London, and in the Season 7 episode “The Royal Treatment,” Disick took to Google to learn how to do so. He even participated in a knighting ceremony to officially become Lord Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up for good in 2015 after nearly a decade of dating off and on, but they remained connected through their children Mason, Penelope and Reign, and Disick is still close with Kourtney’s mom and sisters. He even still appears on The Kardashians — which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription — with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian commenting on his recent weight loss in recent episodes.

Lord Disick does not, however, interact with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in front of the cameras anymore. In Season 1, Kourtney, who is an EP on the series, was upset with how the show focused on the “old narrative” of her and Disick’s former relationship rather than her current romance with Travis Barker. She made it clear that she didn’t want the Hulu show to air her ex’s feelings about her new relationship, and Disick did not return to The Kardashians until Season 4.

It’s therefore not very likely that Kourtney Kardashian’s “Lord” shirt was, in fact, a reference to her ex-boyfriend, as she — unlike many of her fans — apparently does not immediately associate that word with Scott Disick.

