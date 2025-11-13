Why Kim Kardashian Called Out Her Mom And Sister Kourtney As 'Some Of The Worst Producers On Reality TV'

The Kardashian-Jenner family has ruled the reality TV space for the better part of two decades, with Kris Jenner and her daughters serving as the executive producers and stars of Hulu’s The Kardashians, following their first show on E!. However, Kim Kardashian shared a pretty hot take about whether her mom and sister Kourtney can deliver what the fans want, as she called them “some of the worst producers on reality TV.” So why did she say that?

Kim dragged Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian on the latest episode of The Kardashians, which hit the 2025 TV schedule on November 13. When discussing the differences between their reality show and her new scripted series All’s Fair (which is also streaming with a Hulu subscription), the actress divulged:

Do you wanna know some of the worst producers on reality TV? Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner. They tried to take out the fighting scene from Dolce. My mom wanted our physical fight out years ago, and Kourtney wanted the whole Dolce thing out.

There have been many times since 2007 that we’ve seen Kim bump heads with her older sister — in fact, Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly upset with her over the current season because Kim suggested her style looks like she “[gave] up on life.”

Another example played out in The Kardashians Seasons 3 and 4, when Kourtney took issue with the SKIMS boss teaming up with Dolce & Gabbana so soon after the fashion house had done her and Travis Barker’s wedding. Cameras caught the fiery fight between the sisters, during which Kourtney called Kim a “narcissist,” and Kim revealed the infamous “Not Kourtney” text chain in which her family and friends complained about her.

In The Kardashians episode, Kim said her mom and sister are unable to recognize that those moments are what keeps fans coming back, saying:

Wouldn’t that have been a tragedy in reality TV? They can’t watch themselves from a distance and see what’s, like, ‘Oh, I think the viewer would like that.’ Don’t we want to see all the craziness and all the drama? Like, of course. That’s what good TV is.

In addition to the whole Dolce & Gabbana fight, Kris Jenner apparently wanted to take out the physical altercation between Kim and Kourtney that occurred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription). Watching the clip allegedly made Kris Jenner cry, and production shut down for a week to allow the cast and crew to process and recover from what went down.

Another moment that Kim Kardashian highlighted from their series was Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, which she called “TV gold” and listed it as one example of why their family has never run out of reality TV content.

All’s Fair seems to be playing by the same rules, because despite critics calling the Ryan Murphy legal drama “revolting,” audiences appear to disagree, saying it's their “#1 guilty pleasure” and praising its campy drama and high fashion.

I can’t imagine Kim Kardashian’s comments are going to go over well with Kourtney, especially given the fact that the older sister is already reportedly trying to distance herself from the family — a move that Kim thinks is hypocritical.

Tune in to see what lies ahead for these two, because if Kim has her way, it will definitely be entertaining. New episodes of The Kardashians hit Hulu each Thursday, while All’s Fair is new each Tuesday.