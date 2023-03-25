With A New Love Is Blind Season Starting, Past Stars (Including Bartise And Shake) Are Offering Personal Cameos

It’s that time again! Love Is Blind is back for Season 4 , which means it’s time to get to know more singles looking for love through Netflix’s unique dating experiment. As you tune into the new episodes that have just dropped for those with a Netflix subscription , past contestants from the series have become available to make personalized Cameos for you or the Love Is Blind fan in your life.

Nearly 30 stars from the ghost of Love Is Blind’s past are officially on Cameo (opens in new tab) and ready to send you personal videos, including the Love Is Blind: Japan season that aired in 2022. And it’s stacked. A ton of the memorable characters, including Bartise and Nancy or Cole and Zanab from last season, or Season 2 “villain” Shake , are available to send you a personalized video for birthday shoutouts, wedding parties, and so forth. Check out the full list and current prices below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Price For Cameo Love Is Blind Season Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee $95 Season 2 Amber Pike $60 Season 1 Ayano $34 Love Is Blind: Japan Bartise Bowden $75 Season 3 Cole Barnett $41 Season 3 Chassidy Mickale $15 Season 2 Carlton Morton $60 Season 1 Danielle Ruhl $55 Season 2 Iyanna Jones $80 Season 2 Jarrette Jones $70 Season 2 Kaoru Miyazaki $100 Love Is Blind: Japan Kelly Chase $50 Season 1 Lauren “LC” Chamblin $15 Season 1 Matt Barnett $40 Season 1 Matt Bolton $50 Season 3 Minami $20 Love Is Blind: Japan Misaki $40 Love Is Blind: Japan Mizuki $10 Love Is Blind: Japan Nancy Rodriguez $80 Season 3 Odachi $28 Love Is Blind: Japan Nick Thompson $70 Season 2 Rocky Smith $15 Season 2 Rory Newbrough $15 Season 1 Shaina Hurley $50 Season 2 Shayne Jansen $80 Season 2 Steve Rodriguez $25 Season 3 Zanab Jaffrey $150 Season 3

The most popular Love Is Blind contestant when it comes to reviews by customers thus far appears to be Season 1’s Matt Barnett, who did in fact marry Amber Pike after getting engaged on the show without seeing one another and remaining together (a rarity on the show). Also, Season 2’s Shake, who has made numerous fans’ day during his Cameo videos, though they are on the pricier side of $95.

Another especially popular one is Cole Barnett, who was among the Love Is Blind Season 3 couples who broke up and was called out by his now ex-fiancé Zanab on the show for “single-handedly” shattering her self-confidence ahead of saying no to him at the altar. Zanab is also on Cameo, but has the priciest tag on her, with fans needing to shell out $150 to get a personalized video.

My favorite random addition to the list has to be Steve Rodriguez, who is Nancy’s brother from Season 3, who was memorably not happy about Bartise and made him feel awkward when they met and during a quarrel at the wedding when he said no to his sister. There are honestly so many great options here for Love Is Blind fans if you ever wanted a personal video from one of them to gift yourself or perhaps someone you regularly watch the show with.

The only key person missing from this list is Love Is Blind’s hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Unfortunately, Nick is dealing with being ordered to go to anger management this week after a scuffle with the paparazzi that led him to be charged with assault and battery. Yikes!