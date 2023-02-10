Your Place Or Mine Reviews Are Here, And Critics Are Split Over Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher’s Chemistry In The Netflix Rom-Com
Just in time for Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you can depend on nothing else, trust that there will be one or a handful of new romantic comedies to peruse –should that genre be your thing. Netflix is fulfilling that heartwarming promise this year with Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon (who also produced) and Ashton Kutcher, making his return to rom-coms after 12 years. With the movie coming soon to Netflix, reviews are in for Your Place or Mine, so let’s see if the critics think this couple has more chemistry on-screen than those hilariously awkward red carpet pics!
The movie sees best friends Peter and Debbie swap houses, with her staying at his place in New York to pursue her dream, and him agreeing to keep an eye on her teenage son in Los Angeles. Will long-distance hilarity ensue? In addition to Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, the Netflix movie boasts plenty of other big names, including Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao, Rachel Bloom, Steve Zahn and more. So let’s take a look at what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Your Place or Mine. Our own Sarah El-Mahmoud rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying the stars are in their element here:
With the house-swapping plot between the two leading characters, Debbie and Peter apparently aren’t actually together for much of the movie. Instead Your Place or Mine uses phones and FaceTime to show their interactions via split screen, and Pete Hammond of Deadline says it’s done well enough that staying home for this movie would be a fine alternative to other Valentine’s Day offerings. He continues:
Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly, however, does not agree. She grades the movie a C-, saying that even an audience with low expectations deserves more than what’s delivered by writer/director Aline Brosh McKenna and the “polished, empty leads,” who the critic also calls “two hollow-core planks.” From the review:
Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter thinks the writer constructs a tight narrative with Your Place or Mine, crafting less of a “will they or won’t they?” and more of a “why didn’t they?” The critic says:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety, however, says that a middle-aged comedy starring these two established actors should be perfectly pleasing. What it’s turned into, the critic says, is “two bad movies in one.” He continues:
If you want to give this one a try, Your Place or Mine will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription beginning Friday, February 10. In fact, Netflix has plenty of happy, romantic movies for your Valentine’s Day viewing, and if you want to see more from the leading lady, check out some of Reese Witherspoon’s best movies.
