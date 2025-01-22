Zoe Saldaña’s New Cover Is Sheerly Stunning As She Makes Waves For Emilia Pérez During Awards Season

Zoe Saldaña has had a stunning run so far with her work in Emilia Pérez. Both the 46-year-old and the movie musical itself have had plenty of buzz with nominations and wins, with more expected to come at the upcoming awards shows . It seems like the actress is just starting, too, with an incredibly fashionable cover and dishing on her first Globe history-making win for the Jacques Audiard-written and directed project.

The Harper’s Bazaar cover encompasses the Colombiana’s actress' star power. She’s lounging in a sheer YSL skin-tight garment adorned with a shaggy red wrist and neck cuffing and a blue trimmed bottom, it’s a stunning cover and prepping us for her features on our 2025 movie schedule . She talked with the publication about her prolific sci-fi and fantasy acting career, including the upcoming Avatar 3 while relishing all the Pérez praise. Check the cover out for yourself on Bazaar’s Instagram and take in the wave-making A-lister shine:

It’s no secret that Saldaña has been waiting in the wings to prove she’s a contender but the January 22nd publication proves she’s more ready than ever. The casual pose paired with the striking outfit screams that the Guardians of the Galaxy actress is ready to double down and showcase what she’s . And while the wild movie musical has had many conflicting reactions , including from the LGBTQ+ and Latino communities, the experimental story structure and performances are striking chords.

In Harper's Bazaar piece, the Pérez writer and director, Jacques Audiard doted on the Star Trek actress. He said this of his actress’s constant professional mentality and her general energy:

She just doesn’t really have any weak points. What really surprised me with Zoe is her energy and her tireless authority. She worked so hard with just extraordinary courage and talent. Sometimes I simply couldn’t believe it. It was absolutely marvelous.

Audiard isn’t the first to recognize Saldaña’s all-around star power. The Avatar director, James Cameron has been no stranger in singing of her good graces, including taking the time to congratulate his Fire and Ash actress on her first win . To have two noteworthy directors complimenting you publicly has to feel pretty great for the From Scratch alum, and I have a feeling it won’t be the last. In addition to the Cameron threequel, she’s attached to the new Pixar movie Elio set to release in the summer.

It seems like it’s just the beginning of the Zoe Saldaña reign with all of the Emilia Pérez awards season buzz. Her glitzy cover can only help fuel the wave as we await her upcoming releases.

You can watch Emilia Pérez with a Netflix subscription .