As Supergirl Begins Filming, DC Comics Legend Tom King Posts An Image That Has Me Fired Up

Given the fact that the DC Universe is just getting off of the ground, I’m sometimes overwhelmed by the number of exciting upcoming projects they have on the slate. The first step into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU – the animated series Creature Commandos – hadn’t even delivered its season finale before word was shared that Creature Commandos Season 2 was greenlit . The Internet was buzzing near the end of 2024 after Gunn delivered the first official trailer for his pending Superman movie, arriving in theaters on July 11. And we already know that Lanterns and Supergirl are in various forms of production. Given the fact that the latter has begin filming, DC Comics icon Tom King took to social media to celebrate in the coolest way possible.

Tom King published the eight-issue limited series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2021, and it’s his work on which the new movie – starring Milly Alcock in the title role of Kara Zor-El – will be based. To commemorate the launch of filming, King went on Instagram and shared a textless version of the cover of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1. And if this is a clear indication that the movie will follow the source material, we’re about to witness something unlike anything we’ve seen from a major superhero blockbuster. Here’s the image that Tom King shared:

(Image credit: Tom King's IG)

Take a long look at that image, and you will start to understand why James Gunn and his Supergirl director Craig Gillespie wanted Milly Alcock to move from House of the Dragon to DC. Kara Zor-El wields a mighty sword in the artwork from Tom King’s book, and appears ready to charge into battle. There are no dragons in this story… but there might as well be.

You know who is on that book cover? A certain super-powered dog who we met in the Superman trailer. That’s right, Krypto plays a significant part in Tom King’s story, and he better show up in Craig Gillespie’s movie, otherwise, what the heck are we all doing here?

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

In addition to the cover art, Tom King also shared this fan creation on his IG reel. So he's fired up for the Supergirl movie!

(Image credit: Tom King's IG)

The rest of the story for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is heavy science-fiction, with Kara (Milly Alcock) accompanying a young alien across the galaxy on a vengeance mission against Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). Which instantly proves that this is a story we haven’t seen told on screen before, in different iterations. There’s familiarity with Superman , in that it includes Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and the staples of that mythology. But by adapting Tom King’s work, Gillespie proves he’s attempting to show something completely different.

And for DC Comics fans, that’s very exciting.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is down for a release date of June 26, 2026, so expect to hear a lot more of it as this year rolls along.