10 Shows Like Batman: Caped Crusader And How To Watch Them

With the release of Batman: Caped Crusader on Amazon Prime (one of the best streaming services to subscribe to today), it is clear that our fascination with the Dark Knight is not fading away any time soon. This new Batman TV show from executive producers Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and more is only the latest of many animated series following the iconic DC Comics hero (voiced by Hamish Linklater), yet it has received a warm welcome from most critics and audiences and even has a second season in the works already.

The key to its success might be its intriguing period setting, its grittier action, its new take on classic characters from Gotham City, and more elements that help it stand out among other new DC TV shows. Fans of Batman: Caped Crusader can find more TV shows with those sorts of elements to check out while they wait for the hero’s return, such as the titles we have assembled here, along with where they are streaming.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1997)

Burdened by the murder of his parents years ago, Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy, one of the best Batman voice actors) dresses as a creature of the night to wage war on crime and corruption in his home city.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: The involvement of executive producer Bruce Timm notwithstanding, Caped Crusader, in many ways, serves as a sort of spiritual counterpart to the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series, which is considered one of the greatest animated TV shows of all time, regardless of era or source material.

Stream Batman: The Animated Series on Amazon Prime.

Stream Batman: The Animated Series on Max.

Buy Batman: The Animated Series on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios Animation)

X-Men '97 (2024-Present)

A group of specially gifted individuals use their unusual abilities to protect a world that struggles to accept their differences.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: Another one of the most influential animated superhero TV shows of the 1990s (let alone ever) was X-Men, which Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 — available with a Disney+ subscription — serves as more than just a spiritual counterpart or tribute to, but a direct continuation of.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream X-Men '97 on Disney+.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Batman (2004-2008)

A young, orphaned tech billionaire (voiced by Rino Romano) takes on the most menacing and bizarre criminals in Gotham City.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: Despite taking place in modern times, like Caped Crusader, The Batman (one of the best DC TV shows on Netflix) appears to take place early on in Bruce Wayne’s vigilante career and also boasts many unique reinventions of his rogues gallery and other notable characters.

Stream The Batman on Max.

Stream The Batman on Netflix.

Buy The Batman on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

My Adventures With Superman (2023-Present)

Jack Quaid voices a young, orphaned extraterrestrial who, years after crash-landing on Earth as an infant, uses his extraordinary abilities to protect his city and lives a double life as an investigative journalist.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: Like Caped Crusader, Adult Swim’s modern reinvention of the Man of Steel, My Adventure with Superman, depicts the infancy of Clark Kent’s heroic exploits and introduces refreshing, new spins on some of the most famous characters from Metropolis.

Stream My Adventures With Superman on Max.

Buy My Adventures With Superman on Amazon.

Buy My Adventures With Superman on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

Batman: The Brave And The Bold (2008-2011)

Batman (Diedrich Bader) allies himself with various other skilled and super-powered vigilantes to help protect the Earth from treacherous threats.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: While wildly different in tone, the Emmy-nominated animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold relates to Caped Crusader as a throwback to a distinct, earlier time in the character's legacy — in this case the Silver Age of DC Comics, which was largely influential to the the Adam West-led TV show from the 1960s.

Stream Batman: The Brave and the Bold on Max.

Buy Batman: The Brave and the Bold on Amazon.

Buy Batman: The Brave and the Bold on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: ABC)

Agent Carter (2015-2016)

Following the supposed, untimely death of Steve “Captain America” Rogers, secret agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) continues to fight evil (and adversity) following World War II in the 1940s.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: Audiences who especially appreciate Batman: Caped Crusader for its 1940s setting should switch universes (and medium) and check out Marvel Studios’ Agent Carter — a short-lived, live-action comic book-inspired series from creators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely that is also a refreshing entry in the spy genre for its time.

Stream Agent Carter on Disney+.

(Image credit: TNT)

Mob City (2013)

A tough cop (played by Jon Bernthal) keeps one foot on either side of the law as the police wage war against organized crime in 1940s Los Angeles.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: If Caped Crusader got you in the mood to watch even more mystery TV shows set in the 1940s, you should check out Mob City — a clever, gritty, limited series detective noir throwback from creator Frank Darabont.

Buy Mob City on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daredevil (2015-2018)

By day, non-seeing Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) fight crime as a mild-mannered attorney, but by night, he uses his heightened other senses to fight crime with his fists.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: Another great Marvel TV show fans of Caped Crusader (and of gritty crime thrillers) might love is Daredevil — creator Drew Goddard’s beloved, grounded take on a Batman-esque character which was previously only available with a Netflix subscription before transitioning to Disney+.

Stream Daredevil on Disney+.

Buy Daredevil on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Invincible (2021-Present)

Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun voices a young, aspiring superhero struggling to live up to the expectations of his veteran vigilante father (voiced by J.K. Simmons).

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: There are also a few great non-DC and Marvel superhero TV shows that will appeal to fans of Batman: Caped Crusader, such as Robert Kirkman’s Invincible — another comic book-inspired animated series available with an Amazon Prime subscription that is made primarily for older audiences.

Stream Invincible on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022)

An infant with laser eyes is accidentally released from Vought, a young man finds romance with some help from Compound-V, an inside look at the origins of Homelander (Antony Starr), and other stories from the world of The Boys.

Why it is a great show for Batman: Caped Crusader fans to watch: Another great superhero series on Amazon Prime that might appeal to Caped Crusader fans is The Boys Presents: Diabolical — an animated anthology series that is also made primarily for older audiences and boasts a variety of unique animation styles.

Stream The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Amazon Prime.

Of course, there are also plenty of great superhero movies that fans of Batman: Caped Crusader will likely love. Hopefully, some of the upcoming superhero movies on the horizon will also incorporate many of the same elements that make it a standout success.