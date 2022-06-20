9 Great Superhero Movies And TV Shows Available To Stream On Amazon Prime Video Right Now

In more recent years, I have heard the phrase “superhero fatigue” thrown around a bit, in reference to people who are a little overwhelmed (or even underwhelmed) by the abundance of movies and TV shows based on or inspired by comic book characters these days. Well, I must say that I feel sorry those people and personally cannot relate, which is one of the reason why I am glad to have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Some of the best movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video are about super-powered vigilantes, and a good number of the streaming platform’s most acclaimed original series have people in capes, too. See for yourself by taking a look at our picks for the best superhero movies and TV shows Amazon Prime currently has to offer, starting with one of the best of the bunch, that neither DC nor Marvel Comics can claim.

The Boys (2019-Present)

A devastating personal tragedy leads an average young man (Jack Quaid) to join forces with a group of other powerless and vengeful individuals to take on the world’s most secretly corrupt and dangerous enemies: superheroes.

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: Based on writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson’s bold comic book series from Dynamite Entertainment, The Boys is a shockingly brutal and refreshingly biting satire on the state of superhero content today (as well as some other timely real-world topics) from show runner Eric Kripke.

The Boys: Diabolical (2022-Present)

A Vought employee tries keep an infant with laser eyes safe (and others safe from her), a dose of Compound-V helps a young man and his crush find love, a little girl plots to prevent her “supe” parents’ divorce, and more make up this collection of animated short films set within the world of The Boys.

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: The legacy of Amazon’s hit live-action adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic is expanded upon in more hysterically bizarre to heartbreakingly beautiful ways with The Boys: Diabolical - an animated anthology series featuring stories by the likes of Andy Samberg and Awkwafina, who are also some of the all-star voice talents that include original The Boys cast members reprising their roles as well.

Invincible (2021-Present)

The teenage son (Steven Yeun) of the world’s most powerful superhero (J.K. Simmons) joins a group of other young, aspiring heroes like him to fight evil and to live up to his father’s expectations.

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: Another animated Amazon Prime original series that has nothing to do with The Boys, but has often been compared to it due to its similarly violent imagery and macabre humor involving costumed vigilantes, is Invincible - which The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman developed using his own Image comic book of the same name as inspiration.

The Tick (2016-2019)

In a city that is covertly operated by a powerful criminal, an overly ambitious crimefighter dressed as big, blue bug (Peter Serafinowicz) takes an average, aimless accountant (Griffin Newman) under his wing, forming a partnership that will take the world of vigilanteism by storm, if not without a few mishaps along the way.

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: Based on satirical cartoonist Ben Edlund’s cult favorite character of the same name, the Amazon Prime original seres, The Tick, is one of the most fun, clever, and proudly goofy superhero spoofs in recent memory, as well as the second live-action adaptation of the comic made for television, and third after an animated series from the early 1990s.

Defendor (2010)

A powerless wannabe superhero (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson) sees his nightly search for his arch nemesis, Captain Industry, put on hold after making a career-killing mistake.

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: Another great and funny, but comparatively darker, title about an unlikely costumed crimefighter is Defendor - the directorial debut of Canadian actor Peter Stebbings that almost spawned a sequel and also stars future Marvel Cinematic Universe star Kat Dennings.

American Hero (2015)

A near-death experience convinces a man born with telekinesis (Blade star Stephen Dorff) to abandon his days of crime and debauchery and use his abilities to make his neighborhood a better place, with help from his friend (Eddie Griffin).

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: Instead of a story about a powerless man who wants to be a superhero, American Hero is an amusing and funny mockumentary-style redemption story about a very powerful man who, initially, has no interest in being a superhero that will surely entertain fans of Hancock and the great found footage thriller, Chronicle.

Megamind (2010)

After he finally defeats his life-long nemesis (Brad Pitt), a blue-skinned extraterrestrial supervillain (Will Ferrell) suddenly finds himself longing for a purpose, leading him to assume responsibility when a new, powerful criminal (Jonah Hill) threatens the city.

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: A more family-friendly story about one person’s evolution from a bad guy to a good guy is Megamind - a fun twist on superhero tropes from Dreamworks Animation and the director of Madagascar and The Boss Baby.

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

With some extra help from a human police officer (James Marsden) a furry, talking, blue animal (Ben Schwartz) uses his super speed to take on an eccentric mad scientist (Jim Carrey).

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: Another family-friendly story about a strange blue creature tasked with saving the world is director Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog, which is one of few cinematic adaptations of a video game to really win with both critics and audiences, for once.

Unbreakable (2000)

A Philadelphia security guard (Bruce Willis) becomes the sole survivor of a devastating train accident, leading him to make an extraordinary discovery about himself that attracts the attention of a comic book guru (Samuel L. Jackson).

Why it is one of the best superhero titles on Amazon Prime: Easily the most earnest, darkest, and most spandex-free title on our list is Unbreakable - the first in a game-changing trilogy of stories that cleverly deconstruct the complex dynamics of superheroes and supervillains, and also one of the best M. Night Shyamalan movies (if not the best) so far.

While there are countless other streaming platforms to satisfy your craving for superhero movies and TV shows, the fun and diverse choices on Amazon Prime Video are pretty unbeatable.