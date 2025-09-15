Will Cristin Milioti Join The Batman Part II After Her Penguin Emmy Win? Here’s The Latest From Matt Reeves

Last night’s Emmy awards were huge for many stars who walked away with statues, though perhaps none quite as big as Cristin Milioti. The actress won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited Series, thanks to her work in The Penguin. Milioti's performance as Sofia Gigante in the limited series won over audiences and Emmy voters alike. However, if fans were hoping to see her character in The Batman Part II, they should know that there's some bad news on that front.

Matt Reeves, the director and co-writer of The Batman Part II, was asked by MTV if fans might see Milioti’s character in the new film. Ultimately, Reeves was honest is saying that, unfortunately, that won’t happen. While he praises her performance, the filmmaker explained that an appearance from Sofia wouldn't be possible for one key reason. Reeves explained....

Cristin’s not in this one, but that’s because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show. But we’ll see. I think she’s incredible. What she did in the show was just astonishing.

So it seems Sofia isn't involved due to the screenplay having already been heavily developed by the time Sofia became a breakout character. This will undoubtedly be a disappointment for many fans. In some circles, there were those who felt that The Penguin was even better than The Batman, and Milioti was certainly a big reason for that opinion. To have her in the film, even in a smaller role, would have been appreciated by the fans who want to see plot threads from the series (available with an HBO Max subscription) continued in some way.

Unfortunately, it seems that whatever the story is for The Batman Part II (for which DC Studios' James Gunn has finally read the script), it simply goes in a direction in which including the character wouldn’t have made any sense. That’s probably for the best, as the only thing that would be worse than not including her would be including her for no real reason other than to do so. Reeves continued…

It might upset the apple cart, let’s say, given where the story goes and what we were exploring. There are some things where it’s like oh we’d love to do this, but actually that doesn’t fit within where the story goes.

Matt Reeves certainly does leave the door open to the possibility of seeing Sofia Gigante again in some future project. While there were no initial plans for The Penguin Season 2, there's at least a chance it could happen. Milioti herself has hopes of playing her character again.

There were plans at one time for multiple spinoff series set within the world of The Batman. While the Penguin is one of the few projects to survive, the possibility for more of it, as well as for other series that could include Milioti, certainly exists. It’s clear that Matt Reeves is a fan, though, so if he can find a place for her in the future, it sounds like he will.

In any case, know that The Batman Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027.