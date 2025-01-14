The Batman’s Matt Reeves Addresses Future Spinoffs And The Penguin Season 2 And I’m Hoping They Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, thanks to various cinematic universes currently in play. But there's also some franchises set outside of those, such as Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise (which is streaming with a Max subscription). While fans are eager to see Part II, there's even more interest in that world thanks to the Golden Globe winning series The Penguin. Reeves addressed future spinoffs and The Penguin Season 2, and I’m hoping they happen sooner rather than later.

What we know about The Batman: Part Two is limited, but there is even more interest in the upcoming DC movie thanks to The Penguin's wild success. While speaking with Josh Horowitz at the Globes, Matt Reeves addressed more spinoffs, offering:

I would love to do more [spinoff series]. The thing we’re really focused on, we’re talking about doing the second season of The Penguin, but my big priority is to get The Batman 2 shooting and going. And then it’ll be exciting where we’ll go from there.

There you have it. Sounds like Reeves is down to bring more stories to life from his version of Gotham City... once The Batman Part II is finally set. Although after the finale of The Penguin, I want Season 2 to happen ASAP. Because while I was feeling mid about the first Batman movie, the show gave me renewed interest in Reeves' franchise.

While I'm more interested in seeing Matt Reeves' franchise on the small screen, it makes senes that he and the rest of the team would put all of their focus on The Batman Part II. The sequel has already been delayed a few times, as the script is polished before production. But while this had the possibility of making fans less interested, The Penguin has helped to keep the Reeves version of Gotham City top of mind.

As fans wait for news about The Batman and its spinoffs, moviegoers will be treated to the new DC Universe, which is being brought to life by James Gunn. The first slate of projects for the new shared universe is called Gods and Monsters, and began with Creature Commandos and the upcoming Superman movie. While being treated to new DC content is going to help satiate the fans who are waiting for more of The Batman universe, I'm hoping it doesn't take years for more spinoffs as well as a second season of The Penguin. After all, I've grown quite attached to Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone.

The Batman Part II is currently in pre-production and is expected to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027. While we wait for information about its spinoffs, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.