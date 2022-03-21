Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne Explains Why She’s Still Hoping To Play Lady Deadpool

It’s no secret that comic book genre has beend dominating the entertainment industry for years now. But superhero movies have managed to stand out as fan favorites, including Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Fans and celebs alike have been waiting for news on the upcoming third movie, with Reynolds offering the occasional cryptic update . And actress Bella Thorne recently explained why she’s still hoping to play Lady Deadpool.

Bella Thorne has gone from child actor to a fully grown actress right before our eyes. But unlike her Shake It Up co-star Zendaya, she hasn’t yet joined the superhero genre. But Thorne has her eye on playing Lady Deadpool in Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated franchise. She recently explained her continued interest in the role to CBM , saying:

Yes, superheroes are definitely fun. I love action stuff, naturally, and I do a lot of action stuff with stunts and whatnot. It’s just always really fun on set and it breaks up the work day when you get to concentrate on the body and feel and how to perform not just using your voice. That’s always really fun for me. Deadpool is my favorite. It’s so raunchy and, hello, who doesn't love Ryan Reynolds? He just fucking nails that role to the floor. What I love about Deadpool is that realism mixed with the, you know, superhero world. It’s something where we feel we can talk to this superhero now in today’s day while still having them be a superhero. I love that shit.

Well, there you have it. Bella Thorne has definitely proven herself after growing up before our eyes, and has taken decidedly more adult roles. And it looks like she’s ready to continue this trend with Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3. We’ll just have to see if/when that character enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bella Thorne’s comments about the Deadpool franchise come from a recent interview with CBM about her movie Measure of Revenge. Eventually the conversation turned to the superhero genre, and a comment she made about Lady Deadpool back in 2016 . It seems she’s still interest in performing opposite Ryan Reynolds, especially given the comic book property’s penchant for poking fun at the genre. But the question is: what does Reynolds actually have planned for the upcoming threequel?

While the first two Deadpool movies were released in quick succession, that pace came to a screeching halt when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. While this opens the door for Wade Wilson to finally join the MCU, neither the studio nor Reynolds himself have revealed the timeline for the next movie. Although he did suit back up for a short film opposite Taika Waititi’s Korg, which was really just a promo for Free Guy.

Luckily for Deadpool fans, the movie recently found its director in The Adam Project ’s Shawn Levy . This is a major step forward, and shows Ryan Reynolds’ threequel is still in development. But there are countless questions about what the movie might contain, and if an R-rating was even possible now that it’s owned by Disney. Could Lady Deadpool have a role? Only time will tell.