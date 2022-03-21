Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne Explains Why She’s Still Hoping To Play Lady Deadpool
Bella Thorne has had her eye on a Deadpool role for years.
It’s no secret that comic book genre has beend dominating the entertainment industry for years now. But superhero movies have managed to stand out as fan favorites, including Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Fans and celebs alike have been waiting for news on the upcoming third movie, with Reynolds offering the occasional cryptic update. And actress Bella Thorne recently explained why she’s still hoping to play Lady Deadpool.
Bella Thorne has gone from child actor to a fully grown actress right before our eyes. But unlike her Shake It Up co-star Zendaya, she hasn’t yet joined the superhero genre. But Thorne has her eye on playing Lady Deadpool in Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated franchise. She recently explained her continued interest in the role to CBM, saying:
Well, there you have it. Bella Thorne has definitely proven herself after growing up before our eyes, and has taken decidedly more adult roles. And it looks like she’s ready to continue this trend with Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3. We’ll just have to see if/when that character enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Bella Thorne’s comments about the Deadpool franchise come from a recent interview with CBM about her movie Measure of Revenge. Eventually the conversation turned to the superhero genre, and a comment she made about Lady Deadpool back in 2016. It seems she’s still interest in performing opposite Ryan Reynolds, especially given the comic book property’s penchant for poking fun at the genre. But the question is: what does Reynolds actually have planned for the upcoming threequel?
While the first two Deadpool movies were released in quick succession, that pace came to a screeching halt when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. While this opens the door for Wade Wilson to finally join the MCU, neither the studio nor Reynolds himself have revealed the timeline for the next movie. Although he did suit back up for a short film opposite Taika Waititi’s Korg, which was really just a promo for Free Guy.
Luckily for Deadpool fans, the movie recently found its director in The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy. This is a major step forward, and shows Ryan Reynolds’ threequel is still in development. But there are countless questions about what the movie might contain, and if an R-rating was even possible now that it’s owned by Disney. Could Lady Deadpool have a role? Only time will tell.
Measure of Revenge is out now, and the next installment in the MCU is Doctor Strange 2 on May 8th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
