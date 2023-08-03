After Gal Gadot Said She’s Coming Back As Wonder Woman, A Lot Of Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

Amidst major changes at Warner Bros and a restructuring of the full slate of upcoming DC movies , Gal Gadot is still hopeful for Wonder Woman 3. In a recent interview, while promoting her upcoming action movie Heart of Stone, the actress said she talked with the new DC bosses , James Gunn and Peter Safran, about the possibility of the third installment in the franchise. As this news spread across the web, many fans were left scratching their heads, wondering what it all means.

In a surprising revelation, Gal Gadot recently confirmed that she will reprise her role as Diana Prince in a third installment in the franchise, despite reports of Wonder Woman 3 's cancellation . The news has caused a stir among fans, with many expressing mixed feelings about the decision. While certainly a lot of people will be thrilled to see the Fast & Furious alum reprise the iconic superhero, others are questioning the logic behind keeping certain actors while replacing others in the rebooted new chapter of the DC Universe . Twitter user @AaronBaileyArt expressed confusion over the apparent reboot and continuity changes, saying:

This is ridiculous. I thought the whole point of the 'reboot' was to avoid audience confusion and start fresh? If this is true it really makes it look like Gunn just didn't like Henry at all. Almost everyone is apparently staying except Affleck & Cavill.

This sentiment has been echoed by several fans who feel that selectively retaining certain actors undermines the idea of a cohesive cinematic universe. Another fan, @TheQuiver , voiced concern about the iconic Trinity of DC – Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. They said:

I don’t see the point in keeping Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman if you're casting a new Superman AND Batman. Like that is THE trinity of DC, they should all be one new package.

Fans have long viewed these three characters as the heart of the DCEU, and any changes to the lineup could potentially affect the dynamic that fans have come to love. Meanwhile, @ConnorBehrens raised the possibility of this decision being part of exploring alternate realities and timelines with DC Elseworlds projects, like Matt Reeves' The Batman continuity and the Joaquin Phenoix-led Joker flicks. They wrote:

The Gal Gadot Wonder Woman 3 news is very confusing. Either fully reboot DC with new actors or don’t. I’m not a fan of cherry-picking who stays and who goes. Unless this would be part of DC Elseworlds? Idk.

This theory could provide some comfort to fans who are struggling to make sense of the situation and might offer an explanation for the seemingly inconsistent approach to casting. However, not all fans are opposed to Gadot reprising her role as the Princess of Themyscira. @JonZarlengz , while expressing support for Gadot, emphasized that writing and directing are crucial to the character's success. They tweeted:

Honestly, I don’t mind if Gal Gadot stays as Wonder Woman as long as the writing and directing help her out. Her first solo movie was great. However, I don’t like that they are picking and choosing a few actors to return while abandoning others. It’s not fair and is confusing.

This highlights the importance of creative choices in shaping the DCU's future and ensuring that characters like Wonder Woman are given the development they deserve. With Wonder Woman 3 possibly on the horizon, it remains to be seen how Warner Bros., Gunn, and Safran will address these fan concerns and deliver a cinematic experience that satisfies audiences while building a cohesive and thrilling superhero universe.

