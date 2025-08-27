Gen V Star Reveals Exciting Changes Coming For Marie In Season 2, And I Love That A Harry Potter Comparison Is Involved

Fans may have to wait to see the fifth and final season of The Boys, but luckily, they will have the upcoming second season of spinoff Gen V to keep them occupied. The much-anticipated new season of the college-set series premieres on September 17 on the 2025 TV schedule with an Amazon Prime subscription, and there’s going to be a lot to look forward to. After hearing exciting changes coming for Marie, Moreau, I’m excited to see what’s in store, especially since it’s being compared to Harry Potter.

Jaz Sinclair’s hemokinetic Supe went through a lot in the first season as she tries to control her deadly powers and come to terms with just how powerful she truly is. This includes coming face-to-face with Homelander (Antony Starr), the world’s most indestructible Supe, in the Season 1 finale.

After the final battle, which saw Marie using her powers to kill some people in a very gory way, Homelander confronts her and tells her she’s an animal before using his laser eyes to blast her. Luckily, she was able to withstand it, and it’s something that Sinclair was excited to explore more in Season 2, as she told Entertainment Weekly while bringing up an iconic Harry Potter fight:

I hoped that they would write more into that [for season 2], and they definitely did. It's kind of like Harry Potter with Voldemort with the death curse. How did he survive?

Sinclair’s comparison to Harry and Voldemort makes me even more excited for what’s to come because that final battle between the two of them, and Voldemort had hoped to defeat Harry once and for all. It’s the same with Homelander wanting to defeat Marie, knowing how powerful she is, but then there was a twist that both antagonists didn’t expect. Not to mention the fact that any time there’s a comparison to the Harry Potter franchise, you know it’s going to be good.

Considering Homelander is not only the most indestructible Supe in the world, but he may also be the most destructive person in the world. He doesn’t have much remorse for what he does, and you know that when he targets someone, he aims to kill them. Him using his laser eyes in the hopes of killing Marie but not being able to for the first time makes for an interesting storyline for the both of them because they are both so powerful.

It was another WTF moment from Gen V's first season. And with this new season likely setting up Season 5 of The Boys, the implications could be big, and Sinclair was excited to dig deeper into her character because of it. As she put it:

I was always hoping that they would write me to kill Homelander. I always really liked the idea of taking him out 'cause he's such a royal ass, you know? Marie's such an underdog. The expansion of my powers in [Gen V] season 2 is really exciting. So the weight of that and the implication of what that could mean for Marie was really fun for me this season.

That being said, just like with The Boys, nothing on Gen V is predictable, as the first season proved. Showrunner Eric Kripke wouldn’t reveal exact details, but shared that the spinoff will “take the piss” out of the “chosen one” archetype with Season 2, explaining that we don’t know if there’s anything she can’t do and pointing out that just because she has the potential to be the most powerful superhero on the planet, doesn’t mean she is.

I’m excited to see how the show will navigate and explore Marie’s powers, and what this could mean for her, and there’s no telling what will happen. Bloody up those calendars for September 17 for when school is back in session.