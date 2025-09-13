How The Boys' Cliffhanger Ending Will Influence Gen V Season 2, According To The Showrunner

As fans continue to wait for the fifth and final season of The Boys, they will soon be able to head back to Godolkin University for the second season of Gen V. Premiering on September 17 on the 2025 TV schedule, the spinoff will not only be seeing some changes for Jaz Sinclair’s Marie, but it will also address the aftermath of The Boys’ Season 4 cliffhanger.

Season 4 of the raunchy superhero drama aired last summer and ended on quite a cliffhanger, which you can watch with an Amazon Prime subscription. Victoria Neuman was killed, and President Calhoun declared martial law, putting Homelander in charge of a national superhero army. Obviously, we know what Homelander can do, and we’ve seen his impact on Gen V in the spinoff’s own cliffhanger for the first season. But that’s only just the beginning, as showrunner Michele Fazekas told TVLine:

Homelander has taken over. It’s almost not even about clearing their names, as it is about figuring out how to live in this new world order. When you’re living in Nazi Germany at the beginning of Nazi Germany, what are regular people like? Do you just sort of put your head down and don’t make any waves? Do you join them, or do you fight?

Things are pretty different following the end of Season 4, so it makes sense for that to be reflected in Gen V. This will be the first time that fans are seeing that “new world order” and the impact of that cliffhanger. With the world, or at the very least, the superhero world, being led by Homelander, who really only cares about himself and doesn’t have much remorse, there’s no telling what will happen. It also doesn’t help that his battle at Godolkin in Gen V’s first season was a bloodbath, so the university, and particularly Marie, is probably on his watchlist.

Following The Boys’ Season 4 cliffhanger, it was expected that this would greatly impact Gen V, but it was hard to tell how and in what way. It will change the course of The Boys Universe moving forward, and fans will be seeing that on Gen V, and then later on Season 5 of The Boys. Then there’s also the fact that everyone at Godolkin has their own issues to worry about, so between that and Homelander taking over, it sounds like we're in for a wild ride.

Elsewhere on Gen V, things will also look a little different cast-wise. Chance Perdomo passed away in March 2024 following a motorcycle accident, but his character of Andre Anderson will not be recast. Executive producer Eric Kripke previously opened up about how his death will impact Season 2, saying they were going to rework storylines and honor him. So that will also be something to look forward to, seeing as I've been hoping they'd pay tribute to him.

The wait won’t be too much longer, as Gen V Season 2 premieres this Wednesday, September 17. It will surely occupy fans until The Boys Season 5, which does not yet have a premiere date. Filming on the final season wrapped over the summer, and everyone was appropriately as emotional as ever, so having to wait to say goodbye won’t be too bad.

However, while we wait for that, we'll get to see how the repercussions of The Boys' previous season impact Gen V.