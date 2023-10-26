8 Hispanic Superheroes I'd Like To See On The Big Screen

We live in a time when superhero movies are, thankfully, more diverse than ever, which includes Hispanic comic book characters on the big screen being at an all-time high. In 2022, America “Ms. America” Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and a version of Namor descended from the Aztecs (Tenoch Huerta) made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts, and we also saw more inclusivity in some 2023 movies — namely with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl in The Flash and the debut of Latino teen Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) in Blue Beetle.

It does not stop there, as there are other upcoming superhero movies featuring more Hispanic characters on the horizon — such as Isabela Merced rumored to play Anya “Araña” Corozon in the Madame Web movie, and, in another corner of Sony’s Spider-Verse, a powerful luchador who once took on Spider-Man will be the titular lead of El Muerto. The question is, who is next? I figured we would give those in charge of the upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming DC movies (and even beyond those universes) a few ideas for Hispanic superheroes who deserve a shot at the big time.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Bantam

With his small stature casting a shadow of uncertainty over his potential athletic career, Puerto Rican boxer Roberto Velasquez agreed to an experimental body augmentation procedure that would make him superhuman, but with the catch that he would have to become a henchperson to a Miami crime lord. Instead, he would take up the life of a vigilante as the “Battling Bantam,” and once teamed up with Captain America to avenge his friend’s murder by another enhanced boxer named Hammerhead. That’s a collaboration that deserves to be reimagined in the MCU.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Black Orchid (Alba Garcia)

There have been various incarnations of DC’s Black Orchid — including one very unique, three-issue reinvention by Neil Gaiman — but the most recent is Alba Garcia, whose powers are similar to that of Poison Ivy, in addition to shape-shifting and having wings. This Latina former A.R.G.U.S. agent would have been a great addition to the planned Justice League Dark TV show before it was cancelled. If the Justice League’s supernatural division gets a movie one day instead, hopefully they leave a spot open for her.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain Universe (Gabriel Vargas)

One of the most unique legacy characters in Marvel Comics is Captain Universe — a moniker passed down between people chosen as a host to the cosmic entity Eternity, which has showed up in the MCU a couple times, with the ending of Thor: Love and Thunder being the most recent. Therefore, there is no reason that one of its many protectors over the years should not make an appearance at some point, and our vote goes to Gabriel Vargas — an honorably discharged soldier who would go on to seek justice among the stars and even team up with Peter Quill at one point.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

The Darkness

Another Latino comic book character who hosts an immortal cosmic entity is Jackie Estacado — a mafia hitman (created by Marc Silvestri, Garth Ennis and David Wohl) who spent some time in Hell after a vengeful murder-suicide before he was resurrected by the being known as The Darkness. First appearing in Image Comics’ Witchblade before getting his own title, Estacado initially used his entity’s powers to more smoothly carry out his deadly assignments until a run-in with Batman led him to be more anti-heroic. While the chances of a Dark Knight cameo are slim, it would still be epic to see a movie adaptation of this dark, intriguing story, which actually was in development as recently as 2012, according to Collider.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

El Diablo (Rafael Sandoval)

There have actually been three different characters with the name “El Diablo” in DC Comics — the most recent being a pyrokinetic criminal portrayed on the big screen by Suicide Squad cast member Jay Hernandez in 2016. However, the iteration I would love to see get his own movie is Rafael Sandoval, whose backstory is similar to Daredevil, as he's a councilman who realized he could do more for his city (Dos Rios, Texas) by turning to vigilanteism. This motorcycle-riding, kevlar-clad skilled boxer could be a really fun addition to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming DCU line-up.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Firebird

One of Marvel Comics’ most popular female Latina characters is Firebird — the best known of the many aliases Bonita Juarez has fought evil under. The moniker references the bird-shaped mass energy she has the power to manifest since a ball of fire came out of the sky and struck her in the Albuquerque desert. Her additional powers — including flying at high speeds, energy manipulation and possible immortality — have earned her spot fighting alongside the Avengers. Hopefully we’ll one day see her join the MCU’s iteration of the team.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

A Hispanic character who has, technically, already been introduced into the MCU (if we still properly count Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as canon) is Robbie Reyes, who is one of several bikers to be bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance and fight evil as the Ghost Rider. While rumors have suggest Nicolas Cage could return as Johnny Blaze in the MCU — according to CBR — I think it’s time to give Robbie his due and have Gabriel Luna reprise the role as the franchise’s official Ghost Rider on the big screen.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

White Tiger

The White Tiger is a Marvel legacy moniker that has been passed down exclusively between members of the same Puerto-Rican family, with the first being Hector Ayala. However, the current holder of the mystical amulet that grants the wearer superhuman powers like strength and stamina, and cat-like abilities like camouflage and razor-sharp claws, is Hector’s youngest sister, Ava. She might have the best chance of getting her own movie in the MCU given the franchise inclusion of younger heroes lately. That means we could see her team-up with the Young Avengers if and when that branch of the crimefighting team is properly introduced.

These are just a few of the many Hispanic comic book characters from Marvel, DC, and beyond whom we would love to see hit the big screen one day.