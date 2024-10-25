‘Essentially I’m Naked’: Tom Holland Gets Really Honest About His Spidey Suit, And It Sounds Like It Might As Well Be His Birthday Suit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen actor Tom Holland become a huge star thanks to his tenure as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a whopping six movies. The 28 year-old actor recently got really honest about his Spidey suit, and it sounds like it might as well be his birthday suit. Holland was even quoted saying "essentially I’m naked."

Details about Spider-Man 4 are slowly coming out, with fans eager for Holland's Peter Parker to appear in upcoming Marvel movies. While we wait for the project to finally begin filming, Tom Holland has resumed doing press. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, he spoke about what it's really like suiting up as Spider-Man. In his words:

Essentially I’m naked in those movies because it’s so skin tight. It’s intense. There’s no better reason to get in shape than being in a movie that everyone in the world is going to watch.

Fair point. While technically being completely covered up, the tight nature of Tom Holland's Spider-Man costume leaves little to the imagination. And as such, the actor gets as fit as possible before filming each of his appearances as Peter Parker. And I can only imagine how difficult it is to get the suit on and off.

Fans have been eager for Tom Holland to return to the MCU since the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home was revealed. In it Doctor Strange's spell removed the world's memory of Peter Parker... even from Ned and MJ. Will he be able to reconnect with his loved ones in the future? Only time will tell.

Later in the same conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Holland spoke more about getting into superhero shape for his time in the MCU, offering:

I really enjoy it, I find it to be one of my favorite aspects to making those films. It’s really fun to get into shape for a job. I think it’s really cool.

Tom Holland gets ripped for most movie roles, but his comments about the Spider-Man suit offer some context about why it's so important to him. He's got to look his best while in costume? And while other superhero actors like Jason Momoa and Zachary Levi have used padding in their suits, that's not the case for everyone's favorite all crawler.

As previously mentioned, fans are eager for information about Spider-Man 4, and if/when Tom Holland might return to the MCU. Moviegoers assume most major actors will be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.