Charlie Cox Failed To Convince Daredevil Fans When Addressing Foggy Nelson Rumors, And I'm Wondering How This Will Play Out
Does Charlie Cox know something?
Fans were truly excited when it was confirmed that not only would Charlie Cox’s Daredevil be rejoining the MCU, but he would be bringing his best friends with him. Unfortunately, some of that excitement faded when fan favorite character Foggy Nelson died in the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again. Still, some fans hope that Foggy Nelson might somehow return in the future, and Charlie Cox isn’t helping matters.
A video of Charlie Cox doing a Q&A with fans during a convention appearance recently surfaced on Twitter, which shows a fan asking about the theory that Foggy Nelson could somehow be alive. Cox seems to discount this idea entirely, reaffirming that Daredevil knows Foggy died, but the way he said it certainly hasn’t convinced fans of anything. Cox saud…
It’s the little laugh that escapes as Cox insists that Foggy’s dead that has many in the comments of the video convinced that Charlie Cox knows something he’s not saying. It’s possible the actor is simply reacting to the way the crowd reacts when he insists Foggy is dead, as they let out an absolute cry of pain at the idea.
Still, it certainly is suggestive that Cox could be smiling because he knows more than he’s letting on? Is it possible that Foggy is still alive? Check out the full exchange in the clip below and decide what you think.
Charlie when asked about what does he think about the theory that Foggy is still alive…. pic.twitter.com/kJfP56Edb0November 23, 2025
I was as heartbroken as any fan to see Foggy Nelson die. I wish it hadn’t happened, but now that it has, I’m not sure how I would feel if it turned out he was somehow alive. I feel like it would cheapen everything that the first season of Daredevil: Born Again was all about. Still, the show is based on a comic book, and nobody ever stays dead in a comic book for too long.
There are other possibilities. There’s an expectation that the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will reboot the MCU to one degree or another. It’s possible that could result in the return of Foggy Nelson without directly undoing the events of Born Again. Although at this point, there’s no evidence Daredevil will appear in those films, Cox certainly isn't part of the announced Doomsday cast, and it’s unlikely the actor would have that information unless he was.
With at least two more seasons of Daredevil: Born Again on the way, there will certainly be opportunities to bring Foggy back, and there’s plenty of time for the writers to come up with an explanation for why it’s happening. I’ll certainly be watching to see what happens and to see if Charlie Cox really is trying to hide something.
