Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre Become Green Lanterns In Epic DC Fan Art

As the superhero genre continues to dominate pop culture, the DC side of things is going through a transitional period. The old DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, and the new DCU will begin with James Gunn's Superman movie. There are also a number of exciting upcoming DC movies and TV shows, including the Lanterns series. Some epic fan art have transformed both Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre into Green Lanterns, and they look awesome.

What we know about Lanterns is limited, but casting for the series is underway. Recently Aaron Pierre was cast as John Stewart, while there are also rumors Kyle Chandler might be Hal Jordan. Now we can imagine what that pair of actors would look like in full costume thanks to fan art on Instagram. Check out the Friday Night Lights star below:

A post shared by 21XFOUR (@21xfour)

I mean, how cool is that? While there's no indication as to what the characters of Lanterns will look like, this is definitely an option that fans of the comics would appreciate. Let's just hope that Kyle Chandler actually signs on the dotted line to join the highly anticipated DC series.

James Gunn's first slate of projects for the new DCU is titled Gods and Monsters, and there are countless rumors and theories about which actors might be bringing it to life. With casting for Lanterns officially underway, anticipation for the project has been steadily building. Aaron Pierre's casting definitely set the internet ablaze, and now we can see what he might look like as fan favorite Green Lantern John Stewart. Check it out below:

A post shared by 21XFOUR (@21xfour)

Fans have been waiting a long time to see John Stewart in live-action, as he's one of the most popular members of the Green Lantern Corps. And while Zack Snyder attempted to bring him into the Snyder Cut, the studio ultimately rejected that cameo and instead we got to (briefly) see Martian Manhunter.

Rumors about Kyle Chandler playing Hal Jordan came after it was revealed that Josh Brolin was in talks but turned down the role in Lanterns. Fans are eager to learn more about casting, as well as which members of the Corps. are going to make it into the series.

The Green Lantern Corps. will be introduced in the very first project in the new DCU. Nathan Fillion is in the Superman cast list as Guy Gardener, who is a bad boy of the cosmic peacekeeping force. It's unclear how he'll factor into the story, but comic book purists were hyped when the actor had Gardner's signature bowl haircut.

Superman will hit theaters on July 11th, and it's unclear when Lanterns will debut on Max. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year.