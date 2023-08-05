5 Marvel Characters The Flash's Sasha Calle Would Be Perfect For

Even though it was not quite the box office hit Warner Bros. probably hoped for and the CGI was lackluster, to say the least, I still have many great things to say about The Flash. However, the one thing that left me the most pleasantly surprised was Sasha Calle’s performance as a version of Supergirl from another corner of the DC Multiverse, which already has me hoping to see her pop up in the Marvel Multiverse one day.

It may seem dramatically premature to ponder the Colombian-American actor’s potential to star in any upcoming Marvel movies considering she just made her feature film debut in a DC Comics adaptation. However, I have a feeling that there is no room in the new universe of upcoming DC movies — which does include a solo Supergirl movie — for her history-making, Latina version of the Kryptonian hero. Not wanting to see her exceptional superhero acting talent gone to waste, I took the liberty of giving Kevin Feige and co. some ideas for Marvel characters Calle might be a perfect fit to play, starting with one she might find familiar.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Sentress

There are actually quite a few Marvel characters who have been compared to Superman for having similar abilities and even origin stories. One of the most famous of these marvelous men of steel is Sentry — a former Meth addict who broke into a science lab, consumed an experimental serum, and became a hero of great power, despite a self-destructive alter ego living inside him called the Void. He even has his own version of Supergirl who has a lot more in common with Calle’s variation of said character than one might expect, having also originated from an alternate dimension.

So, as the story goes, Doctor Strange — in order to help Sentry keep the Void contained — created a pocket universe inside his mind called “Sentry World,” where an equally powerful female sidekick named Jenny existed, who would go by “Sentress” when fighting crime. For one, I think this would be a really cool arc to adapt into a movie — if not an upcoming Marvel TV show — after Sentry would be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not to mention, Sentress only lasted a couple of issues, but could be reworked into a more prominent role whom Calle could make into something really special.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Firebird

On the other hand, having already played fourth banana to Batman and two Barry Allens in The Flash, perhaps Calle should be given the chance to play the lead her own movie or series if and when she enters the MCU. Well, one female character fans have been hoping to see introduced for years now — and one who is also of Latinx descent — is Bonita Juarez, who has fought under multiple aliases, but is best known as Firebird.

That name also refers to a bird-shaped mass of spiritual energy that she has had the ability to conjure (whether or not at her own will has never been clarified) since a ball of fire came out of the sky and struck her in Albuquerque. The Avengers West Coast member’s range of powers also includes flight, high-intensity energy projection, and possible immortality, which, I would say, makes her a character whom Calle would be proud to bring to a live-action setting for the first time.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

White Tiger

Another Latinx Marvel character who has yet to be portrayed in a live-action title is White Tiger, which is actually a moniker that has been passed down between five different people. The first, after coming into contact with three amulets that imbue the wearer with powers like enhance strength and sight — was a man named Hector Ayala. The latest and current holder, and the character I would recommend for Calle, is Hector’s younger sister, Ava.

The Puerto Rican-American has also been known to team up with Peter Parker (such as on the animated Ultimate Spider-Man TV show). I think, if and when Tom Holland returns for his fourth solo appearance as the webslinger, teaming him up with Ava’s White Tiger would be an interesting way to change things up, instead of a more expected pairing like Black Cat.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gwenpool

You know what? Speaking of things that are expected, the Marvel characters I have mentioned so far are almost too on-the-nose when considering who Calle should play. In fact, I think it would be even more appropriate for her MCU debut to be in a role that really challenges her and gives audiences a chance to see a different side of her that is entirely different from Supergirl. With the exception of also originating from an alternate reality, I think that is Gwenpool to a T.

The character’s real name is Gwendolyn Poole and she was just a typical, teenage comic book fan until she was magically transported into Marvel’s Earth-616, where she would use her knowledge of superhero lore to become a crimefighter herself. Similar to Deadpool, she also has a very energetic personality and a dark sense of humor that she uses when breaking the fourth wall. I am dying to see her team-up with Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth — whose MCU introduction is currently on hold in lieu of the strikes — one day and I think casting an actor like Calle in the role would make it especially exciting.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Squirrel Girl

Thinking about it more, if we really want to make Calle’s MCU debut something really special and unique, we should consider her to play someone who is even more different from Supergirl and from, just about, any other comic character you could think of. For my money, the perfect candidate for that task is yet another young, bubbly, and eccentric hero: Squirrel Girl.

Now, if I was to find some way to compare Doreen Green to Kara Zor-El, I would mention how — in addition to having characteristics similar to the eponymous furry, woodland creature, like climbing trees, retractable claws, and a big bushy tail — she also knows how to hold her own in a fight. In fact, according to ComicVine, her superhuman strength, enhance healing, and agility has helped her remain almost completely undefeated against various characters, including Thanos. Maybe that has something to do with why her MCU debut has taken a while, but I think the chance to have Calle embody the role sounds like good incentive to speed up the process.

Whatever the future holds for Sasha Calle’s career, the up-and-coming Latina actor has already made a profound impression on Hollywood that is sure to lead to more grand opportunities. Whether or not that means more upcoming superhero movies — either of the Marvel or DC variety — we will always think of her as one super girl.