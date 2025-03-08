After Claims That Robert Downey Jr. Is Helping Write Doctor Doom's Backstory For New Avengers Movies, I Think Marvel Should Use Patrick Stewart's Picard As A Litmus Test

Robert Downey Jr. isn't just the actor playing Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Russos say he's going above and beyond to bring his version of the character to life. According to the latest, RDJ is writing the backstory for his version of the character. And as a Star Trek fan, this all sounds very familiar.

When Patrick Stewart returned to play Jean-Luc Picard in his sequel series, he was both an executive producer and prominent voice in the writers' room. Given that there's some clear similarities to how the MCU is handling Robert Downey Jr.'s return, let's revisit some of what came up from Stewart giving his input on the Starfleet captain.

Patrick Stewart's Ideas About Picard Didn't Always Jive With The Next Generation's Picard Fans Knew

There's been a lot of discussion in the time during and since Picard has ended about Patrick Stewart's influence on the character. One thing all fans can agree on is that the character we saw was very far removed from who Jean-Luc Picard was on The Next Generation. While some would maintain that few if any people are exactly the same person they were decades prior, there are clear signs where Stewart's imprint was left on the character.

One definite change we know Patrick Stewart contributed to was giving Picard a pitbull. While I can't say I saw anyone express strong opinions about that one way or another, it's important to understand why it was done. Stewart has long been an advocate for the breed, and has campaigned to get laws changed in the UK to allow them into the country.

Pit Bull advocacy was never a Jean-Luc Picard thing, it was a Patrick Stewart thing. While many people would state that Stewart is Jean-Luc Picard, would they also say that Picard is Stewart? Sure, I don't think there's any denying that he learned a lot from playing the character on The Next Generation, but when being faced with a creative decision he made directly based on his own life rather than the character's one has to wonder in what other ways he might've disagreed with seasoned Trek writers about Picard.

Actors May Be The Face Of Their Beloved Characters, But They Aren't Writers

There are some writers that are also actors, but not every actor is a writer. Yes, sometimes you get a Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who write Good Will Hunting, but I would say it's more rare than not that you get someone who can do both. Despite his contributions in the Picard writers room, Patrick Stewart still has zero official writing credits on IMDB. Robert Downey Jr. has one for The Last Party, a documentary he did on the 1992 Democratic National Convention.

Something that both Robert Downey Jr. and Patrick Stewart have in common is that they both are the faces of two iconic characters. One is on the short list of Star Trek's best characters, and RDJ is so synonymous with the MCU that he's effectively being brought back in an attempt to save the franchise. There is no shortage of people in Hollywood who would pass on the fact to tackle the much-publicized return of the actor as one of Marvel's biggest villains, so why not just sit back and let them do the lion's share of the work?

In fairness to RDJ, I don't think there's necessarily anything wrong with him brainstorming and writing character backstory if it informs his character and gets him more into the role. I would take caution in how much the people working on the script receive that information and how vital it plays into the overall story. These screenwriters are paid well enough to distinguish the difference between a good and bad suggestion, I would hope this isn't a situation where the actor is insistent that his ideas be used.

Perhaps We As An Audience Should Make Concessions For Actors When They Return

I've said a lot here about Patrick Stewart and Robert Downey Jr., but I perhaps left out the most vital fact that needs to be addressed. At no point did either of them need to return to these projects. Stewart's legacy as Picard was cemented in stone long before he ever was in discussions for his revival series, and I think it's fair to say he did Star Trek more of a favor than the other way around.

Robert Downey Jr. made enough money on Avengers: Endgame alone to never have to work in Hollywood again. Much like Stewart, he has nothing left to prove, and I daresay his role as Iron Man has permanently changed how the character will be handled by anyone who tries to tackle the character for decades to come. I think it's more than fair to say the MCU needs him way more than he needs it, and if he wants to have some say in how Doctor Doom is handled, who are we to tell him no?

And to be clear, RDJ isn't just signing on to do a revival series like Patrick Stewart. Returning to be the new big bad of the MCU means potentially committing to multiple appearances in upcoming Marvel movies. He's already done it once, and he's signing up to do it again after putting the franchise on his back and kicking it off so long ago. As much as I may have gripes with him potentially taking a creative spin on a character with decades of his own backstory and lore, I think it's more than fair to say he's earned the right to have a voice in the room. Also, to say it, I think everyone should watch Star Trek: Picard with a Paramount+ subscription because it's still a great series even if there are fans with issues on the character.

Ultimately we can only continue to wait and see how Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom will play out. Avengers Doomsday is slated for 2026, and regardless of what else I hear about the movie between now and then, I will be seated to watch it.