After Lying About Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield's Comments About Possibly Returning For The Avengers Is So On Brand
The trust is broken, Garfield.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping audiences guessing, thanks to their mysterious projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are the next two Avengers movies, titled Doomsday and Secret Wars. Andrew Garfield was recently asked if he's going to return as Spider-Man, and after lying about No Way Home for so long his response is so on brand.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and even less has been confirmed for Secret Wars. But the latter title is expected to be a multiversal story, with some fans think that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might return to play Peter Parker. The Social Network star was asked by MTV about that possibility, and answered uncomfortably by saying:
Garfield is shown laughing through this conversation, while interviewer Josh Horowitz claimed that he'll be in Secret Wars and getting to have new Marvel crossovers in the process. But as the 42 year-old actor says, we'll have to wait for the next two Avengers movies to see whether reports about his return as Spider-Man are accurate.
As previously mentioned, Garfield was forced to lie about his role in No Way Home for a long time, until the movie finally arrived in theaters in 2021. On top of creating the viral Spider-Man meme, the three Peter Parkers had great chemistry, and now fans want to see more of Garfield and Tobey Maguire in particular.
Whether or not this actually happens in Avengers: Secret Wars, but it doesn't seem out of the question. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order would love to see the previous Spider-Man return, and in the comics Secret Wars is usually a multiversal conflict that sees a number of unexpected characters collide. Whether or not that includes Garfield's Peter Parker remains to be seen.
Now that Garfield and Maguire have appeared in the MCU, the door is seemingly open for them to return sometime in the future. The end of No Way Home saw them return to their universes, presumably with the memories of meeting Tom Holland's character. They might be the only people who remember that Peter Parker, following Doctor Strange's spell. We'll just have to see if/when we get to see the Tick, Tick... BOOM! actor suited back up.
Only time will tell if Andrew Garfield is actually returning as Spider-Man, but one thing is clear: fans aren't going to believe his comments one way or another. At least, not after denying his role in No Way Home for so long.
Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Secret Wars will follow suit on December 17, 2027. For now, fan theories and rumors about casting will likely continue swirling online.
