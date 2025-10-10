Marvel Rumor Makes Bold Prediction About Spider-Man's Role In Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars (And I Hope Its True)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, with the studio releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and there all sorts of fan rumors and theories swirling around those titles. A new one claims to know how Tom Holland's Spider-Man is being used in those blockbusters, and I really hope it turns out to be true.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, and even less is known about Secret Wars. Fans are filling in the blanks with theories and rumors, and one recently came via Heroic Hollywood that claims that Tom Holland will indeed be in both of the next Avengers movies. But per this insider scoop, he'll have a small role in Doomsday before becoming the "leading star" of Secret Wars.

We should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, but it would make a great deal of sense. Tom Holland's Spider-Man is a fan favorite character, who has already been featured in a whopping six MCU movies. It would track that the studio would include him in the fun of Doomsday and Secret Wars, especially if he's the protagonist of the latter title.

Holland wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, and fans definitely took notice. Luckily, Kevin Feige confirmed that "many but not all" of the Doomsday actors were revealed, potentially opening the door for the Uncharted actor to appear. And if his role in that first Avengers movie is a small one, perhaps that's why Holland didn't get his own chair in the live stream.

Spider-Man was included in the Secret Wars comics, so it makes sense that he might have a major part to play in the movie adaptation. That storyline was also adapted in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, where the we slinger was tasked with creating his own super team of heroes. So it should be interesting to see how this multiversal story is told on the big screen, especially with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom set to be the main antagonist of the next two Avengers flicks.

The next MCU movie is actually Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will then be followed by Doomsday and Secret Wars. This is another reason why the rumor about Tom Holland's role makes sense; his fourth solo movie has the potential to set up the conflicts to come.

Given Marvel's tight security, we might not get answers until these titles arrive in theaters. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list, followed by Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th. Then Secret Wars will follow suit December 17th, 2027.