Anthony Mackie Describes Working With Harrison Ford On Captain America 4: ‘We Had A Good Time’
Anthony Mackie shared his experience working with the iconic Harrison Ford on Captain America: Brave New World.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, which is regularly shooting and releasing new projects. One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Captain America: Brave New World, which was previously named New World Order. This will be the first chapter of that franchise to put Anthony Mackie’s new Cap at the center, but will also include some other beloved figures and one Star Wars/ Indiana Jones icon. Mackie recently described working with Harrison Ford on Captain America 4, saying “we had a good time.”
The contents of the new Captain America movie are currently under wraps, with fans theorizing about what the blockbuster might contain. The cast of Captain America: Brave New World is stacked, with Harrison Ford taking on the role of Thunderbolt Ross following the death of actor William Hurt. Anthony Mackie spoke to The Wrap about the upcoming blockbuster, specifically working with the legendary Ford. As he shared:
How sweet is that? While Harrison Ford sometimes goes viral for not caring all that much about the Star Wars franchise, that doesn’t mean he’s cantankerous when working on movie projects. In fact, it sounds like Ford had a lot of fun stepping into the daunting world of the MCU in Captain America 4.
Clearly the Hurt Locker actor was psyched about working with an iconic film actor like Harrison Ford. His excitement was also apparent when Anthony Mackie posted a set photo of the pair together. Although said photo accidentally inspired new fan theories, which Mackie eventually cleared up. We’ll just have to wait and see how their chemistry translates on screen in the upcoming Captain America sequel.
Director: Julius Onah
Writer: Julius Onah, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson,
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly
Release Date/Platform: July 26th, 2024 in theaters.
The fact that Harrison Ford is having fun in the MCU is a good sign, as he’s expected to reprise his role as Thaddeus Ross in future projects. That includes the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, which was unfortunately delayed as a result of the ongoing strikes. That blockbuster will see him interacting with a number of beloved Marvel antiheroes/villains, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.
Fans are eager to learn more about Captain America 4, especially as it has ties to the Incredible Hulk movie. Liv Tyler is reprising her role as Betty Ross, and fans are wondering if Red Hulk might factor into the story. Only time will tell, but Marvel security is notoriously tight.
Captain America: Brave New World is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 26th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley