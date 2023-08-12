Anthony Mackie Describes Working With Harrison Ford On Captain America 4: ‘We Had A Good Time’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, which is regularly shooting and releasing new projects. One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Captain America: Brave New World , which was previously named New World Order. This will be the first chapter of that franchise to put Anthony Mackie ’s new Cap at the center, but will also include some other beloved figures and one Star Wars/ Indiana Jones icon. Mackie recently described working with Harrison Ford on Captain America 4, saying “we had a good time.”

The contents of the new Captain America movie are currently under wraps, with fans theorizing about what the blockbuster might contain. The cast of Captain America: Brave New World is stacked, with Harrison Ford taking on the role of Thunderbolt Ross following the death of actor William Hurt . Anthony Mackie spoke to The Wrap about the upcoming blockbuster, specifically working with the legendary Ford. As he shared:

Harrison was the fucking man, dude. It’s funny, he shows up and everybody is kind of, you know, you don’t know what to do with Harrison Ford. Like, ‘Somebody get Harrison water,’ but he wasn’t that at all. I was surprised how light-hearted and easy he was, how excited he was to be a part of it. For him to be in this profession for so many years and to see him at 80 excited to be a part of this universe was really dope and it put things in perspective how lucky we are, how lucky I am to be a part of it and bring these characters to life. So we had a good time.

How sweet is that? While Harrison Ford sometimes goes viral for not caring all that much about the Star Wars franchise, that doesn’t mean he’s cantankerous when working on movie projects. In fact, it sounds like Ford had a lot of fun stepping into the daunting world of the MCU in Captain America 4.

Clearly the Hurt Locker actor was psyched about working with an iconic film actor like Harrison Ford. His excitement was also apparent when Anthony Mackie posted a set photo of the pair together. Although said photo accidentally inspired new fan theories, which Mackie eventually cleared up . We’ll just have to wait and see how their chemistry translates on screen in the upcoming Captain America sequel.

Captain America: Brave New World (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: Julius Onah Writer: Julius Onah, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly Release Date/Platform: July 26th, 2024 in theaters.

The fact that Harrison Ford is having fun in the MCU is a good sign, as he’s expected to reprise his role as Thaddeus Ross in future projects. That includes the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, which was unfortunately delayed as a result of the ongoing strikes. That blockbuster will see him interacting with a number of beloved Marvel antiheroes/villains, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

Fans are eager to learn more about Captain America 4, especially as it has ties to the Incredible Hulk movie. Liv Tyler is reprising her role as Betty Ross , and fans are wondering if Red Hulk might factor into the story. Only time will tell, but Marvel security is notoriously tight .