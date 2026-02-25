Given All The Teasers, I Thought Avengers: Doomsday Was All Wrapped. I Was Very Wrong

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently provides fans with new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which has already begun its marketing campaign. Since we've already been treated to a number of Doomsday teasers I thought the movie's filming was complete. But that's actually not the case.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but those brief clips teased some of the crossovers that are coming. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed that the Thunderbolts* stars will appear, and during a recent conversation with Extra TV, David Harbour revealed that he's gearing up for reshoots. In his words:

I've been working a lot. Keeping busy. And this little Avengers movie that we got in London. They got a couple more days they want to do. I'm heading there soon [and] actually going to London for a couple of days. There's a little more filming coming up for Avengers: Doomsday.

Despite post-production work happening on the next Avengers movie, it sounds like there's still some necessary footage that needs to be filmed. So even though we've seen Chris Evans' Captain America teaser, production hasn't officially wrapped. Bring on the reshoots!

This news from the Stranger Things star surprised me since marketing for Doomsday is in full effect, with fans hoping to see a full trailer sooner rather than later. Still, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that reshoots happen for every major blockbuster. But is the next Avengers movie's reshoots happening later than normal?

How Late Did Other Marvel Movies Do Reshoots?

The teasers for Avengers: Doomsday are a big reason why I assumed that filming for the project was done. We're still nine months away from that title arriving in theaters, so there's plenty of time for reshoots. Although it made me curious about when these usually happen for Marvel movies.

I did some research and here's what I found. Thunderbolts* did reshoots in December of 2024, with that movie releasing that coming May. That's just five months before it hit theaters, which is way quicker than Doomsday. Then there's Captain America: Brave New World, which had MONTHS of reshoots from May to November of 2024, with the film being released that February. That's a really quick turnaround, and shows just how much was being changed behind the scenes. Then there's Fantastic Four: First Steps, which had minor reshoots in May of 2025 just two months before it hit theaters in July. So by comparison, Doomsday seems way ahead of the game.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully a full trailer will arrive soon, even if reshoots are underway.