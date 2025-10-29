Loki Writer Reveals Wild X-Men Location He Couldn't Include In The Void, And Now I’m Hoping The Mutants’ Reboot Uses It

There are two things called The Void to keep track of in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first is the dark alter-ego of Lewis Pullman’s Bob, a.k.a. Sentry, and the second is the location at the end of the time where remnants of alternate universes the Time Variance Authority has pruned languish. The latter Void is particularly notable for its many Marvel Easter eggs, but Loki writer Michael Waldron shared one wild X-Men location he couldn’t include there. Frankly, this just makes me hopeful that the upcoming X-Men reboot can make good use of this place.

Waldron, who also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, discussed his time on Loki in a Reddit AMA while promoting his Hulu subscription-exclusive series Chad Powers, which premiered on the 2025 TV schedule last month. When asked how he stays creative when writing within the “boundaries” of an existing universe like the MCU, he responded:

There is a lot of creative freedom within the MCU. I think LOKI is the weirdest thing in the world. I can't think of many times I was told no. Maybe when I originally wrote a deleted version of the Mojoverse into the Void.

The Mojoverse is an alternate dimension populated by beings without skeletons, and is named after longtime X-Men baddie Mojo, who was introduced in 1985’s Longshot #3. As one of the Spineless ones, i.e. the aliens in this dimension who refused to use exoskeletons, Mojo conquered this realm and naming it and its sole planet after himself. The denizens of Mojoworld were bombarded by radio and television signals from Earth and developed an intense passion for television entertainment, leaving it up to Mojo to keep them entertained by making film and TV productions.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mojo and the Mojoverse have previously been seen on X-Men: The Animated Series and the X-Men ’97 revival. By the time Loki Season 1 came out, it’d been a few years since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, so Marvel Studios was free to use X-Men material in the MCU. Michael Waldron didn’t explain Marvel Studios’ reasoning for keeping a pruned Mojoverse out of The Void, but it would have been great to see Loki’s reaction to its bizarre features.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Loki, X-Men '97 and so many more Marvel TV shows can be exclusively streamed on Disney+. Start off at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. You can also go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month, or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

But hey, the Mojoverse would be perfect to use in the X-Men reboot being helmed by Thunderbolts*’s Jake Schreier. The MCU will finally usher in a new era for these mutant superheroes and villains once Avengers: Secret Wars wraps up The Multiverse Saga. Marvel Studios will need to find ways to have this new X-Men adaptation stand out from the 20th Century Fox film series, and transporting the likes of Cyclops, Jean Grey and more to the Mojoverse to clash with Mojo would be one of the ways to accomplish that. Just imagine that monstrosity of a villain being depicted in a live-action setting.

The X-Men reboot is being written by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Michael Lesslie, but it doesn’t have a release date yet. Loki concluded its Disney+ run in 2023, but Tom Hiddleston will reprise the title character when Avengers: Doomsday is released on December 18, 2026.