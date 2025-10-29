Loki Writer Reveals Wild X-Men Location He Couldn't Include In The Void, And Now I’m Hoping The Mutants’ Reboot Uses It
Send the X-Men there please.
There are two things called The Void to keep track of in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first is the dark alter-ego of Lewis Pullman’s Bob, a.k.a. Sentry, and the second is the location at the end of the time where remnants of alternate universes the Time Variance Authority has pruned languish. The latter Void is particularly notable for its many Marvel Easter eggs, but Loki writer Michael Waldron shared one wild X-Men location he couldn’t include there. Frankly, this just makes me hopeful that the upcoming X-Men reboot can make good use of this place.
Waldron, who also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, discussed his time on Loki in a Reddit AMA while promoting his Hulu subscription-exclusive series Chad Powers, which premiered on the 2025 TV schedule last month. When asked how he stays creative when writing within the “boundaries” of an existing universe like the MCU, he responded:
The Mojoverse is an alternate dimension populated by beings without skeletons, and is named after longtime X-Men baddie Mojo, who was introduced in 1985’s Longshot #3. As one of the Spineless ones, i.e. the aliens in this dimension who refused to use exoskeletons, Mojo conquered this realm and naming it and its sole planet after himself. The denizens of Mojoworld were bombarded by radio and television signals from Earth and developed an intense passion for television entertainment, leaving it up to Mojo to keep them entertained by making film and TV productions.
Mojo and the Mojoverse have previously been seen on X-Men: The Animated Series and the X-Men ’97 revival. By the time Loki Season 1 came out, it’d been a few years since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, so Marvel Studios was free to use X-Men material in the MCU. Michael Waldron didn’t explain Marvel Studios’ reasoning for keeping a pruned Mojoverse out of The Void, but it would have been great to see Loki’s reaction to its bizarre features.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Loki, X-Men '97 and so many more Marvel TV shows can be exclusively streamed on Disney+. Start off at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. You can also go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month, or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
But hey, the Mojoverse would be perfect to use in the X-Men reboot being helmed by Thunderbolts*’s Jake Schreier. The MCU will finally usher in a new era for these mutant superheroes and villains once Avengers: Secret Wars wraps up The Multiverse Saga. Marvel Studios will need to find ways to have this new X-Men adaptation stand out from the 20th Century Fox film series, and transporting the likes of Cyclops, Jean Grey and more to the Mojoverse to clash with Mojo would be one of the ways to accomplish that. Just imagine that monstrosity of a villain being depicted in a live-action setting.
The X-Men reboot is being written by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Michael Lesslie, but it doesn’t have a release date yet. Loki concluded its Disney+ run in 2023, but Tom Hiddleston will reprise the title character when Avengers: Doomsday is released on December 18, 2026.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.