Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira On 'Heart Wrenching’ Story And Honoring Chadwick Boseman

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment industry, a few franchises stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is definitely in that category, as it became a sensation and made history with its Oscar nominations . The highly anticipated sequel is coming down the line, and Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira recently spoke about the heart wrenching story, and honoring the late Chadwick Boseman.

The public and film world alike was shocked when the great Chadwick Boseman passed away back in the summer of 2020 . But the Black Panther franchise is going to continue without him , and seemingly honor both the actor and his beloved character T’Challa. Okoye actress Danai Gurira was recently asked by Variety about the mysterious sequel, sharing:

Listen, we poured everything we had into it, and we hope that you experience that and that it resonates for everybody the way it does for us. It tells a very heart wrenching story, and that is all I can say.

Well, I’m interested. The contents of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are currently being guarded by the cast and crew, but it sounds like it’s going to be an emotional experience for audiences when the project finally hits theaters this fall. Although with the project getting closer every day, perhaps more specific information will be offered to the public soon.

Dana Gurira spoke to Variety about Black Panther 2 while walking the red carpet of the Met Gala. The Walking Dead alum looked amazing in her couture, and also spoke from the heart about Wakanda Forever. Because while the franchise is super popular, the death of Chadwick Boseman also definitely adds emotional stakes to the upcoming blockbuster.

Later in that same brief conversation with Variety, Danai Gurira was asked about how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pays tribute to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman. While being careful to guard the movie’s secrets, the 44 year-old actress spoke to that part of the blockbuster, saying it was done:

I think beautifully, and I’m very thankful for how our amazing director-writer handled that. It’s all about [Chadwick Boseman], and for all of us, it’s all an outpouring to love and to honor him.

That feeling seems to be shared by the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as other actors like Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett have expressed how emotional it was to film the Marvel sequel. And as Danai Gurira said, the credit goes to filmmaker Ryan Coogler for how he handled the story.

For his part, Ryan Coogler has maintained that finding out how to continue the Black Panther franchise while honoring Chadwick Boseman has been the most difficult task of his professional career . But the cast seems to be thrilled with the results, and how he was able to continue Wakanda’s story.