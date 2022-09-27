Brie Larson And Teyonah Parris Finally Explained Wire Work In Marvel Movies In An Understandable Way, And Now I'm Horrified

It’s not a big-budget Marvel movie without insane action scenes and cool visual effects. One of 2023’s most anticipated films, The Marvels will be no different as the film focuses on the dynamic between Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan for the first time. While Imani Vellani and Teyonah Parris are new to the game, Brie Larson has experienced different stunts across multiple Marvel properties. But one area that might be a point of contention is wire-based stunts. Larson and Parris finally explained wire work in Marvel movies understandably.

The two MCU stars were candid about performing wired stunts as they spoke with EW during D23. Parris opened up that her training while filming WandaVision. She recalled working out twice a day, five days a week to play Monica Rambeau. The actress admitted she wasn’t physically or mentally prepared for the rigors of becoming a superhero. While getting into top form was fun, she revealed nothing prepared her for all the stunts associated with the big-budget Marvel sequel.

All of [ the training] was useless by the time I got to set, because that was a different set of muscles I needed to hang on wires upside down. [Muscles] I didn’t know existed.

Being suspended in the air for hours requires mental and physical fortitude. Parris didn’t do much wire work in WandaVision until the final episodes. I mean, relying on your core muscles can be strenuous, which Parris found out the hard way. So, having to do so for The Marvels was a drastic change for her.

Director Nia DaCosta interjected she would give direction to the stars, only to get sour expressions. Brie Larson explained why the actresses may not have been happy campers harnessed and strapped in 50 feet in the air.

You want me to basically be in a plank all day, 50 feet up in the air. And they’re like, ‘Can you do it better?’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you try?’

I can see where performing a stunt while hanging against a greenscreen is already demanding enough. Then, Larson and co. have to recite lines and try not to fly into each other. So, if they catch an attitude, it’s nothing personal. After the Captain Marvel star said her peace, DaCosta explained how the Oscar winner educated her on how much concentration is needed for wire work.

Brie was the one who explained to me. She was like, ‘No, literally I’m holding myself up by my core. I was like, ‘OH, that sounds hard.’ Then I was like, can you cry from your left eye and also do a line backwards and upside down?

Of course, as the director, DaCosta still wants the talent to perform to the best of their ability. But she did gain a sense of understanding once Larson filled her in. The Candyman filmmaker still needed the actresses to give their all to get the shot. Larson gave a bit more insight into the misconception about performing wired stunts in big blockbusters.

That’s the thing about wires too. It looks really fun, and it looks really beautiful. And so people forget. You’re sitting there going, ‘aah.’ And you don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but it is uncomfortable.

The Fast X star was realistic about performing stunts and saying lines while hanging in the air. As Larson pointed out, they don’t want to be seen as complainers and stick it out. After Larson explained the discomfort of wire work, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani had a positive spin on wire stunts saying, “I think it’s fun.” Her Marvels co-stars chimed in to agree with her despite their grievances. It appeared the actresses have formed a powerful dynamic offscreen as seen in Larson's sweet tribute to her co-stars.

Fans will get to see how the wired stunts turned out when The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. The Captain Marvel sequel is part of the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which arrives in theaters on November 11.