Captain Marvel Comic Writer Makes The Marvels Sound Totally Wild

Following the big swing that was Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are still a ton of upcoming Marvel movies to get pumped for in the coming years, starting with the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel down to Mahershala Ali’s debut as Blade (you know, besides that vocal cameo in Eternals). Coming almost exactly a year from now is Carol Danver’s big return to the big screen for The Marvels, and one comic book writer just offered up some seriously exciting comments about the movie.

Kelly Sue DeConnick is a prominent writer who penned a memorable run on the Captain Marvel comic book series, and she has some early words to share about The Marvels from the inside. In her words in a now-deleted tweet:

I don't really need to plug a Marvel movie (it's a MARVEL MOVIE, it's gonna be big), but after working on the Captain Marvel movie, I got invited back to consult on The Marvels. Y'all... this movie is such a big swing. YOU HAVE NO IDEA.

The writer included the message on a Twitter thread after appearing on the Tamron Hall Show. In the tweet, Kelly Sue DeConnick shared that she’s a consultant on The Marvels after offering her expertise to Captain Marvel’s 2019 debut prior. She called this new movie a “big swing” and teased something big going on that we don’t know yet. DeConnick also said this:

Nia DaCosta is brilliant and Mary Livanos is the best producer you could ever ask to work with. I think that's all I can say for now, but... yeah. AMAZING.

The Marvels has Candyman director Nia DaCosta taking on the reins following Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck helming Captain Marvel. The sequel will star Brie Larson (who has been training super hard to return in MCU shape) along with Teyonah Parris reprising her WandaVision role of Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and undisclosed roles played by Zawe Ashton and Parasite’s Seo Jun Park.

Kelly Sue DeConnick’s message is super cryptic, but it’s overall great to hear the comic book writer is working on the project with Marvel Studios and has positive things to say about the return of Captain Marvel. The only real hint we have for the content of The Marvels is the title, which seems to indicate that Monica and Kamala are all getting top billing with Carol. Nia DaCosta recently spoke to this, saying there’s been plenty of conversations to make sure these three Marvel women are “equal” within the movie’s runtime.

DeConnick goes way back with Carol Danvers, so this early seal of approval is great news. The Marvels is currently set for release on February 17, 2023. Before we see Carol back in action, sequels for Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther are set for this year.