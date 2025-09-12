Epic Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art Imagines Chris Evans As Captain HYDRA (And I’d Love To See This IRL)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly offers new content to fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which looks like a massive crossover event. There are rumors Chris Evans might have a role, possibly as a variant of Steve Rogers. And now fans can see what he might look like as Captain HYDRA.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, which is why so many rumors and fan theories are currently circulating online. Chris Evans wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, but moviegoers still think he's showing up one way or another. Fan art on Instagram imagined what he might look like as Captain HYDRA, and it's pretty epic. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Evans is best known for being one of the MCU's heroes, so it would be awesome to see him try out his villainous side. Since Robert Downey Jr. is going to be playing Doctor Doom, why not let more OGs return as villainous variants? I know I'd be seated.

While Chris Evans denied having a role, fans aren't convinced. After all, actors in the MCU are expected to fib to guard the franchise's secrets. Case in point: Andrew Garfield lying for years about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Chatter about the Materialists actor returning to the MCU has gotten louder recently, thanks to Chris Evans looking swole again. Some moviegoers took this as a sign he was getting back into superhero shape for Doomsday and/or Secret Wars. After all, this is a regular part of the job for comic book movie stars.

While Steve Rogers got his happy ending in Avengers: Endgame, that doesn't mean that the 44 year-old actor was done in the MCU. Evans has a NSFW cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising his role as Johnny Storm/ The Human Torch from the OG Fantastic Four movies. Since he's already played one variant, why not add a villainous one like Captain HYDRA?

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that just about anything is possible nowadays. The Multiverse Saga has opened the door for new storytelling possibilities, and variants have allowed actors to play new roles. So Chris Evans could return without having to ruin the happy ending that Steve Rogers deserved. Although there's another rumor that Loki might have a scene with Peggy and Steve, directly connecting Doomsday with the Marvel couple's long-awaited dance. Of course, we should take all of these rumors with a grain of salt for the time being.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get some concrete information about what The Russo Brothers are planning sooner rather than later.