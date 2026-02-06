James Marsden Said He's Been 'Trained Not To Speak Too Much' About Avengers: Doomsday, But What He Did Say Excites Me

The comic book genre continues to be wildly popular, and the MCU has been releasing titles in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. For many fans the most exciting upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which looks like it's going to be a wild crossover event. A number of OG stars from the X-Men movies are returning to their roles, including James Marsden. And while he's careful not to reveal too much about Cyclops' role, his latest tease about the project is still thrilling.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, leading to a number of theories and rumors online. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed that the X-Men are joining the fun, and fan are eager to see how they interact with other teams like the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four. During a conversation with ET, Marsden teased what's coming in The Russo Brothers' blockbuster, offering:

Yeah, of course. I've also been trained not to speak too much about this particular project. But yeah, of course, you can count on being blown away, seeing so many new things. They just continue to -- the Russo brothers are upping the ante. Marvel is just giving everybody what they want.

Honestly, sign me up. While James Marsden didn't share any actual details about Avengers: Doomsday, he seems to think that fans are going to get everything they want. This is likely going to be music to the ears of folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and waiting for the X-Men to finally make their entrance. Although no I really need to see a full trailer.

The Notebook actor appeared briefly in Doomsday's X-Men teaser, with Scott Summers shown unleashing a massive optic blast at an unseen enemy. It was definitely epic to see Cyclops seemingly at his full power, and fans also think that they spotted Sentinels in the background.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, and X-Men movies. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Personally, I'm hoping Doomsday finally does right by Cyclops, who never really got his time to shine in the original X-Men trilogy. His role was mostly about his love triangle with Jean and Logan, and he wasn't portrayed as the tactical mastermind and badass that he is in comics and animated projects. Instead he was captured early in X-2, and was unceremoniously killed off in X-Men: The Last Stand without ever even suiting up.

When X-Men '97 premiered it showed Cyclops as the powerful mutant he truly is, and and want that type of energy brought to the character in the next Avengers movie. I'm hoping that's when James Marsden's cryptic comments are talking about; justice for Scott Summers!

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.