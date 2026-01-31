Apparently The Fantastic Four And Steve Rogers Have An Intriguing Scene In Avengers: Doomsday That We Were Supposed To See Earlier

There’s a lot to look forward to when Avengers: Doomsday arrives to the 2026 movies calendar at the end of the year. That includes the long-awaited return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, as well as the new cinematic Fantastic Four team meeting heroes being brought into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe following their introduction in First Steps. Well, if a new rumor for the upcoming Marvel movie is to be believed, Steve and the FF have an intriguing scene lined up that we were actually supposed to see last year.

Earlier this month, a different rumor claimed that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will seek out the Fantastic Four on Earth-828 (it’s unclear if he’s native to that world or not) to help stop the incursions affecting the multiverse. From there, they’ll travel to the main MCU Earth, i.e. Earth-616, to warn its heroes, which was teased in the Thunderbolts* end-credits scene. Now, according to The Hot Mic’s John Rocha, the FF and Doom will also recruit Steve Rogers to help gain the Earth-616 heroes’ trust. This scene was allegedly “removed” as First Steps’ end-credits tag, but it could still be used in Avengers: Doomsday.

Having Steve Rogers around would certainly go a long ways towards convincing people like Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes and Thor that the Fantastic Four and Doom are worth trusting. And then, of course, since Downey is playing Doom and the character showed Franklin Richards his unmasked face at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he presumably has Tony Stark’s face. Whether that’s a disguise or if Doom is indeed a Tony variant, his appearance and Rogers’ presence are surely enough to get the Earth-616 heroes to lower their guard.

But we can’t forget that Doctor Doom is Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars’ main antagonist, so whatever ruse he’s carrying out isn’t going to be good for the actual protagonists. Case in point, the earlier rumor I mentioned also stated that the Doom, the Avengers and Fantastic Four will go over to the X-Men universe, allegedly the source of the next multiversal incursion. From the wording, it sounded like Doom would manipulate the Fantastic Four and Avengers into battling the X-Men.

Since Doctor Doom’s true nature will inevitably come to light, how is Steve Rogers going to handle eventually learning the villain was using him for his own agenda? I should also note that while some fans had theorized that Avengers: Doomsday might feature an evil Steve who aids Doom as Captain HYDRA, judging by the Steve-focused Doomsday teaser released last month, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Instead, it simply looks like we’ll reunite with the Steve we last saw in after he embarked to return the Infinity Stones to their proper timelines, but long before he returned as an elderly man who gave his shield to Sam.

In any case, take this latest Avengers: Doomsday rumor with a grain of salt for now. Hopefully we’ll get a better idea of whether it’s legit or not as we move closer to the movie’s December 18 release. You can pass some of that time by streaming Chris Evans’ past Steve Rogers appearances with your Disney+ subscription.