Let’s Talk About The Clever And Specific Easter Egg Marvel Has Dropped As Avengers 4 & 5 Are Coming Together

It’s almost hard to believe that right now, we’re just over a year away from the release of the next Avengers movie. Avengers: Doomsday isn’t the Avengers movie we originally thought we were going to get, but considering that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the franchise, there’s a lot to be excited about.

While it’s anybody’s guess what the upcoming Marvel movie will actually be about, expectations are that the ongoing multiverse saga will come to some sort of a head. We expect lots of Marvel characters to be involved in the story with plenty of references and easter eggs for other parts of the franchise. But apparently all that started even before filming began.

Avengers: Doomsday’s Production Company Is Called For All Time Productions

Filming for Avengers: Doomsday is expected to get underway soon, with a significant amount of production planned to take place in the UK. A special production company has been set up specifically for the film, which, according to Forbes, is called For All Time Productions. Forbes suggests the name is a reference to the fact that the story will take place in multiple eras, but in this case, there’s actually a bit more going on.

The production company name is likely a reference to “For All Time. Always” which was the title of the final episode of Loki Season 1. This was the episode that officially introduced the concept of the multiverse in the MCU, and since we know RDJ’s Doctor Doom will come from one of those universes, it could be a reference to that, or even the possibility that Loki himself could end up playing a significant role in the film.

The Name Might Be A Holdover From The Previous Avengers Project

However, there might also be another reason for the production company name which would make more sense, but not necessarily mean much for Avengers: Doomsday. The company name may have been established back when the movie was still planned to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The episode of Loki in question was the one that introduced Jonathan Majors as Kang, who was originally going to be established as the big bad of the current Multiverse Saga. The name may have been chosen because of its connection to Kang because at the time that was plan.

The financial info that revealed the For All Time name dates back to June 2024, which is six months after Marvel officially parted ways with Majors after his assault conviction, but it’s unclear when the company was officially established. More importantly, we don’t know exactly when the decision was made to move from Kang to Doom, and it does appear there was at least a consideration to recast Kang and move forward with the original concept.

Whether the production company name has a direct connection to Avengers: Doomsday or not is probably something we won’t know until we actually see the movie. So I’ll see you all in May 2026 when we find out.