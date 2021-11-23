Could Keanu Reeves Join The MCU? Here’s What The Iconic Actor Says

Keanu Reeves’ name was synonymous with big-budget blockbusters during the 1990s and 2000s. While Reeves took on smaller indie fare for a few years, taking on the John Wick series brought him back to the franchise world. Watching him kick butt in those films permitted fans to push the Matrix vet to join the MCU. But fans have another burning question: would the actor want to join in on the Marvel fun? With so many behind the effort, the John Wick star revealed whether he’d join the MCU.

The “will-he-or-won’t-he” game surrounding Keanu Reeves and Marvel has been playing out for years. There have been some reported close calls, but nothing has come to fruition. But given how many contemporaries have joined the universe, Reeves seems ready to bring any character to life. After contemplating whether the MCU was a universe or multi-verse, the Matrix Resurrections star gave Esquire an answer Marvel fans might love.

It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done. It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So, it would be cool to be a part of that.

Well, there you have it… Reeves is down to join the MCU. His enthusiasm for Marvel showed just how much of a fan he is. But that shouldn’t be too surprising as Keanu Reeves has professed his love for comics and sci-fi, even creating his comic. So, joining the MCU would be a dream come true for the Toy Story 4 star. But the love between him and Marvel is mutual as the studio celebrated his birthday a few months ago. Now, that Reeves is all in for Marvel, the real question is: which superhero would suit his skills and style?

There’s been some speculation over Keanu Reeves joining the fray for years. At one point, Reeves was rumored to be the top choice for Moon Knight before Oscar Isaac was cast. There were some rumors of Reeves taking on Kraven the Hunter with fan art envisioning him as the Spidey villain. Ultimately, the role went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But given the endless number of Marvel superheroes (and side characters), Reeves has plenty to choose from. Hopefully, an announcement will come sooner rather than later.

While fans wait on an official announcement from Marvel, Keanu Reeves has found a place within the superhero genre with an undisclosed role in DC League of Super-Pets. On the live-action side, audiences will see him seeking vengeance once more in John Wick Chapter 4 next year. Until then, moviegoers will see the actor breathe life into Neo again in The Matrix Resurrections, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22.