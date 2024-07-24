Dafne Keen's All Grown Up In New Deadpool And Wolverine Red Carpet Reunion Photos, And I've Never Felt Older

The superhero genre has been thriving for years now, partly thanks to the MCU. But before fans spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, the X-Men franchise was breaking ground with its series of movies starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. He'd back in the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which will see him reunite with a number of previous co-stars including Logan's Dafne Keen aka Laura/X-23. And seeing her all grown up in Deadpool 3's red carpet reunion photos I've never felt older.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is slim, but the final trailer did confirm that Dafne Keen would be back as X-23 in some capacity. This is a big deal for fans, given how universally acclaimed Logan (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) has been in the seven years since its release. And those years have never been more obvious than seeing Jackman and Keen posing together at the premiere of the threequel. Check it out below:

Laura's not a little girl anymore, and it should be fascinating to see how she factors into the story as a member of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast. Aside from making me feel ancient, an older Laura would no doubt change her dynamic with Logan. We'll just have to wait and see howmuch screentime she ultimately gets.

Logan is one of the best X-Men films of all time, and was a great way for Hugh Jackman to (temporarily) retire from the role. James Mangold got an Oscar nomination for the screenplay, and Logan's ending reach a new emotionality for the franchise. So seeing the two actors back on the big screen, as well as on the red carpet, is one that's sure to turn the heads of countless fans out there.

The multiverse is in play in Deadpool & Wolverine, including Loki's Time Variance Authority. As such, it's unclear if the version of Wolverine and X-23 that show up are even from the same universe, or if they're variants who are strangers to each other. The narrative possibilities are pretty much endless.

Of course, it appears that the main storyline of the forthcoming blockbuster is mainly about its title characters. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud will be on full display, which should make for many hilarious moments. But Kevin Feige's review of Deadpool 3 also said: "I keep calling it the most wholesome R-rated film that anybody can ever see." So clearly there's going to be plenty of heart, in addition to the action and humor.

Fans have been theorizing about which X-Men alum might have surprise cameos in Deadpool 3, especially after the trailers confirmed folks like Lady Deathstrike, Sabretooth, and Pyro. But Ryan Reynolds and company are trying to guard its secrets, so that's probably just the tip of the iceberg.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.