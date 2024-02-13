After Deadpool 3's Trailer, X-Men’s Pyro Actor Responds To His Return To The Role

The Super Bowl had many viral moments, including a few thrilling movie trailers. Deadpool & Wolverine's first trailer broke the internet, and now it's definitely the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie. The first footage confirmed a connection to Loki's TVA, and also revealed the return of X-Men actor Aaron Stanford as Pyro. And now that the news is out, he's broken his silence on his long-awaited return as the villainous mutant.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, so the first trailer was a welcomed change that offered a tease about what's coming down the line. Stanford's return as Pyro wasn't something fans expected, as he wasn't previously listed on the Deadpool & Wolverine cast list. But Pyro is back, and Stanford posted on Instagram to celebrate this news being out. Check it out below:

Do you hear that sound? It's fans of the original X-Men movies cheering because Hugh Jackman will be joined by at least one other member of that OG ensemble. And hopefully we get to see Pyro and Logan come to blows sometime throughout the movie's runtime. Fingers crossed.

Stanford shared this set photo of himself in costume for Pyro for Deadpool 3. He's rocking a look that feels like it would fit right into Logan, inspiring more questions about his role in the blockbuster. But smart money says the studio will be keeping its secrets... at least until a full trailer arrives online.

Aaron Stanford made his debut as Pyro in X-Men 2, which is widely considered one of the strongest movies in that franchise. We watched as he went from a student at Xavier's to a member of Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. He'd reprise his role in The Last Stand (which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), but he's been missing since that movie hit theaters back in 2006.

It should be fascinating to see how Pyro factors into the story of Deadpool 3, but it feels like just about anything could happen. The movie's trailer revealed that Wade Wilson's time traveling shenanigans from Deadpool 2's credits scene got him hot water with the TVA, and his threequel will seemingly be an R-rated adventure through the multiverse. And as such, it feels like just about anything could happen in that forthcoming blockbuster.

There are countless rumors circulating online about what might happen in Deadpool & Wolverine, and which characters might surprisingly appear. Aside from Pyro, there's been talks about Halle Berry's Storm, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch possibly appearing. Only time will tell, but with the TVA involved the sky's the limit. Luckily the marketing campaign has officially begun.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th.