Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman Faux Feud With Ryan Reynolds Is Reignited As Filming Gears Up

With the strikes behind us, various film and movie productions are expected to finally pick back up. That includes Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . And Hugh Jackman’ faux feud with Ryan Reynolds has been reignited as filming gears up across the pond. One can only imagine how this will translate into the movie’s final product.

For years now Reynolds and Jackman have been poking fun at each other, both online and in person. Fans are eager to see them back on the big screen together, especially since Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine . While we’ll have to wait for footage, the pair of A-listers have resumed throwing shade at each other. Case in point: Jackman’s tweet with Shawn Levy, where he publicly poked fun at his co-star. Check it out below:

We were DEFINITELY toasting you, @VancityReynolds ⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/Z8m2bX5U3uNovember 19, 2023 See more

There you have it. Looks like Jackman and Levy recently did some planning for Deadpool 3 over martinis across the pond. Ryan Reynolds is noticeably missing, which is why both the director and Greatest Showman star were sure to throw a little shade his way. And smart money says this is just the tip of the iceberg regarding the shenanigans that’ll occur on the movie’s set.

Jackman’s post with Levy no doubt was meant to give Ryan Reynolds some serious FOMO, as his two buddies and collaborators are spending time without him. When the Stranger Things actor said that they were toasting Reynolds, Jackman’s response wasn’t too happy. I just can’t get enough of this fake fight.

Jackman and Reynolds spent time together in NYC during the strike, but now they’ll finally be able to get back to work on Deadpool 3. The cast of Deadpool 3 has been keeping in superhero shape, but the Logan actor also had to do some other prep: growing back his mutton chops. Check out below, thanks to another tweet by Jackman.

Sporting the chops can only mean one thing. pic.twitter.com/6ncyYpUu6yNovember 20, 2023 See more

Everyone’s favorite clawed mutant is returning to the big screen, complete with some killer facial hair. While what we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, much of the fan hype is surrounding Wolverine, who will finally rock his signature yellow suit . And it should be fascinating to see how both he and Wade Wilson join the MCU during the movie’s runtime.

There are a ton of reports swirling around the upcoming threequel, including the rumor that Deadpool 3 will have ties to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Loki. Fans are still curious about how mutants are going to be handled in the shared universe, despite teases in Ms. Marvel and The Marvels. One thing is clear: Reynolds and Jackman are going to have electric chemistry when their new superhero movie arrives.