Doctor Strange 2 Image Reveals New Look For A Returning Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming to theaters. With Spider-Man: No Way Home in the rear view, all eyes are on what Sam Raimi has in store for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And a Doctor Strange 2 image has revealed the new look for a returning character.

The cast of Doctor Strange’s sequel is partly why anticipation is currently so high, as it’ll feature returning characters and franchise newcomers like Scarlet Witch and America Chavez . The ensemble will have actor Chiwetel Ejiofor return to the role of Karl Mordo , and now we can see the sweet new look he’ll be rocking through the blockbuster. Check it out below,

New promotional art of Master Mordo in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/N6zwNX6BP0February 3, 2022 See more

I mean, how cool is that? All of the sorcerers from the franchise are expected to get new duds for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Mordo is no exception. He’s also rocking a new hairstyle that will no doubt look awesome on Chiwetel Ejiofor throughout the movie.

The above image from Doctor Strange 2 comes to us from Twitter , and is sure to pique the internet of comic book fans out there. In it we see what appears to be a promo image for Sam Raimi’s upcoming flick, with Chiwetel Ejiofor suited up in a new costume. He’s also rocking some awesome braids, which shows how much time has passed since we last saw the ally turned antagonist.

Unfortunately, there’s no indication as to what Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo will be up to throughout the runtime of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Sam Raimi has been running a tight ship , and almost no information about the project has been leaked to the general public. But smart money says Mordo will be on the side of the villains, as he left the Mystic Arts at the end of the first movie .

Of course, one of the most highly anticipated cast members from Doctor Strange’s sequel is none other than Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. She gained massive new powers at the end of WandaVision , and this will mark the first time the two magical superheroes share scenes. We’ll just have to wait to see how scary Sam Raimi’s vision for the project ultimately is.

The excitement around Doctor Strange 2 definitely spiked following Benedict Cumberbatch’s role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We saw the multiverse in action, and it’ll presumably only get more complicated in the upcoming movie. And since the above teaser came as an end-credits scene for The Multiverse of Madness, fans are anxious for more footage.