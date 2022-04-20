Doctor Strange 2: Scarlet Witch Might Have An Even Bigger Role Than Expected, So Cue The WandaVision Theme Songs

Phase Four of the MCU has been a wild one, with new stories being told on the small and silver screen alike. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies hitting theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which marks Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo flick. Scarlet Witch might have an even bigger role than expected , so cue the WandaVision theme songs.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff has been in the MCU since Avengers: Age of Ultron, but her role was greatly expanded in Disney+’s WandaVision. Moviegoers can’t wait to catch up with the fan favorite character in Doctor Strange 2, especially now that she’s got new powers as the newly crowned Scarlet Witch. And according to journalist Daniel Richtman, she might have as much screen time as Benedict Cumberbatch’s solo character. As he shared on Twitter ,

Almost as much screentime as Strange too https://t.co/NFj4F3uIOuApril 19, 2022 See more

Open the Darkhold and put on your Sokovian crowns, because it looks like Scarlet Witch will have an even bigger role in Doctor Strange 2 than expected. It should be fascinating to see the two magical heroes paired together for the first time on the big screen, and the limited footage makes it seem like they might have a somewhat strained relationship.

This rumor about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but it seems to be supported by the movie’s trailers. With each new TV spot more focus is put on Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. What’s more, she’s even mirroring the dialogue that was originally uttered by Strange himself. How exactly will these two super powerful characters interact throughout the course of Sam Raimi’s mysterious blockbuster?

Wanda has definitely become a fan favorite character in the MCU, largely thanks to just how much of a sensation WandaVision was when it was airing. Actress Elizabeth Olsen wrapped filming the series and jumped right into Doctor Strange 2, and it should be fun to see how this translates to her performance. The limited footage shown to audiences is certainly intriguing, and seemingly shows Wanda fighting a variant of Captain Marvel.

In the finale of WandaVision , Elizabeth Olsen’s Avenger was able to fully embrace the power of her chaos magic, and ascend as the Scarlet Witch. Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness also revealed that she’s more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme. As such, fans have been waiting to see them face off and have a full on magical battle in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upcoming sequel will also introduce a new hero in the form of America Chavez .