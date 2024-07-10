Emma Corrin Cited Willy Wonka As An Inspiration For Deadpool 3's Villain, And OK, Now I'm Intrigued

When Emma Corrin first signed on to play the villain in Deadpool & Wolverine, they admitted that they are not a "Marvel person," but that has just made their role more intriguing. With no deep knowledge about the franchise and the comics, what would be the approach for a character as enigmatic as Cassandra Nova? Corrin recently revealed some of the inspiration they took for the part, and highlight is Gene Wilder's performance as Willy Wonka from the classic Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.

The actor, best known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown, recently spoke with GQ about the cinematic research that they did for their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and two specific titles were cited. Corrin dubbed Christoph Waltz's Academy Award-winning turn as Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds as "one of the best villains of all time," but then noted that some of that same vibe can be found in Gene Wilder's most iconic role:

There’s something extravagant in Gene Wilder’s performance. And it's a similar energy that Christoph Waltz has in Inglourious Basterds, because he's wearing a uniform so he can sit there and drink a glass of milk and pretend he's a fucking fairy godmother.

It goes without saying that there is a world of difference between Hans Landa, a high ranking officer for the Nazis, and Willy Wonka, the owner of a candy company... but I can also see what Emma Corrin is saying here (and no, it has nothing to do with Oompa Loompa slave labor). Both men are always aware that they are the smartest person in the room, so they can just sit back and smile as machinations unfurl.

That's an energy that should work quite well for Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine. We don't know much about the villain in the film or what the big evil plot is, but the character from the comics is utterly terrifying. Created by writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely, Nova is the psychic twin sister of Charles Xavier and possesses many incredible psionic powers – which she uses to make some big swings like mutant genocide. She doesn't appear to be much of a physical threat, but she is a terribly dangerous being.

Fans won't have to wait to much longer to see Emma Corrin in action as we have finally reached the release month for the latest upcoming Marvel movie. Also starring an impressive ensemble that includes Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfadyen, Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theaters everywhere on July 26, 2024. Be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks, as you can be sure that we'll have a whole lot of coverage – news, features, interviews, and more – for what is arguably the most anticipated blockbuster of summer 2024.