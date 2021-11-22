Eternals Set Photo Reveals Harry Styles’ Deleted Scene

Spoilers ahead for Eternals.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty wild so far, with a number of new characters being introduced already. Chloé Zhao’s Eternals brought us a new team of heroes, while also featuring some wild-credits sequences. The mid-credits scene brought Harry Styles’ Eros into the franchise, and promptly broke the internet . And a new set photo revealed he seemingly had a deleted scene as well.

That viral scene of Eternals focused on a trio of heroes (Thena, Makkari, and Druig) as they surprisingly meet Thanos’ brother Eros. Harry Styles had a few moments of precious screen time, and instantly captured the attention of moviegoers. But a new photo shared by Sprite actress Lia McHugh revealed that the two seemingly filmed footage together as well. Check it out.

Well, my mind is blown. It looks like Harry Styles’ role in Eternals could have been even more significant. Let’s just hope that whatever deleted scenes that featured the pop star eventually make it to the light of day. Because who doesn’t want to see Eros share the screen with other characters like Sprite?

The above image comes to us from Lia McHugh’s personal Instagram account, and is part of a series of photos from the set of Eternals. But the first image is sure to turn a few heads , namely because her character isn't actually in the mid-credits scene with Harry Styles. What’s more, they’re wearing matching costumes that differ from the one Eros rocked in the theatrical cut. Is anyone else’s head spinning?

The costumes worn here by both Harry Styles and Lia McHugh seem to be the uniforms given to the Eternals when they woke up for their mission. Eros is technically an Eternal in the comics, and now it seems he originally had a stronger connection to the main team of Chloé Zhao’s Marvel blockbuster.

In the end, Harry Styles only appeared briefly in the mid-credits scene of Eternals, after Eros was introduced by Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll. While he seemed friendly and said he was there to help the team, Thanos’ name was also dropped in the process. And any MCU characters that interact with the Mad Titan’s brother are sure to have strong feelings about that particular family.

Given Harry Styles’ status as a global pop star , his inclusion in the MCU is sure to pique the interest of countless fans. He’s got some acting credits under his belt, including Christopher Nolan’s epic Dunkirk. And with Eros having unique abilities and a history with Thanos, he’s sure to make a splash when appearing in a larger capacity. It seems like Eternals 2 would be the place for this happen, but we’ll have to see if the studio green lits a sequel.