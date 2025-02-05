My Favorite (And Totally Unserious) Take On The Fantastic Four First Look Had Nothing To Do With The Movie And Everything To Do With Taylor Swift

Oh, it’s always fun when viral moments collide, and after the 2025 Grammys and The Fantastic Four: The First Steps trailer’s release, that has happened in the silliest way. On the heels of the trailer premiere for the upcoming Marvel movie , one fan reacted to it in the most unserious and iconic way by connecting The Thing to Taylor Swift – and yes, you read the correctly.

Alright, to explain all this, I need to break down what happened at the Grammys first. Over the weekend, Taylor Swift wore a red minidress to music’s biggest night that featured a red T on her thigh (as you can see below). Swifties were quick to point out that this was likely a reference to her boyfriend Travis Kelce and her song “Guilty as Sin,” which features the line “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh only in my mind?”

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

This reference was perfect because The Tortured Poets Department – the album “Guilty as Sin” is featured on – was nominated for many Grammys and Kelce is about to play in the Super Bowl, making the red T very timely. However, after the release of The Fantastic Four’s trailer , Ash Crossan took to X to joke about how maybe that T stands for someone else:

Guys it was T for The Thing

I’m cackling over this! As we really start to anticipate the July 25 release of The Fantastic Four on the 2025 movie schedule I’ve been loving all the jokes, memes and reactions to this first look at these iconic characters, including Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing. However, I wasn’t expecting an A+ Taylor Swift joke to emerge out of it!

But I’m so happy it did, especially because it also featured this silly image of The Thing licking his finger next to an image of the pop star's now legendary T on her upper thigh:

(Image credit: Marvel)

Overall, to quote X user @budice0 , this joke is “rock solid.”

It’s “rock solid” for more reasons than one too. Not only is it a marvelous callback to two very viral events that happened within days of each other, but it also adds to the lore that connects Taylor Swift to Marvel and Ebon Moss-Bachrach…stick with me here.

First of all, let’s break down the Moss-Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Swift connection. When Season 2 of The Bear came out, fans were in love with the fact that his character Richie blasted “Love Story” and sang at the top of his lungs. To this day, the actor is still asked about it. So, knowing that makes this Fantastic Four joke even funnier.

Secondly, we heard rumor after rumor last year that Taylor Swift might appear in Deadpool and Wolverine . Obviously, that didn’t happen, however, it put her in tons of online conversations about the MCU.

Now, this joke about her T standing for The Thing instead of Travis Kelce is making all the worlds collide, and I can’t stop laughing about it.

It’s so unserious to think that “what if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh” implies The Thing, and that’s the kind of silliness I thrive on. So, keep the Fantastic Four and Taylor Swift jokes coming, because they are – for lack of a better term – fantastic.