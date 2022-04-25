Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Pom Klementieff Has Wrapped On The MCU Film, See How She Celebrated

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild one so far, with fans responding to new projects on both the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated of the upcoming Marvel movies is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will end the story of the cosmic team as we know it. Guardians 3’s Pom Klementieff has wrapped on the MCU film, see how she celebrated.

Actress Pom Klementieff made her MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, playing the quirky empath Mantis. She’s since reprised her role in two Avengers movies, in addition to upcoming roles in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians 3. Klementieff recently wrapped her role in the latter project, celebrating on Instagram with a fun post. Check it out below,

How cute is that? Pom Klementieff took the time to bake a cake to celebrate the end of filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And she decorated it in an appropriately adorable way, with the words “We are Groot.” This was a heartbreaking line in James Gunn’s first Marvel movie, and was said by Vin Diesel’s character before sacrificing himself to save the team of cosmic heroes. And smart money says the upcoming threequel will have plenty of tear jerking moments.

While Pom Klementieff is known for acting talents in the MCU and beyond, clearly the 35 year-old actor has other skills like baking. Aside from her upcoming roles as Mantis, she’ll be getting even more into the action genre thanks to upcoming roles in the next two Mission: Impossible movies opposite Tom Cruise. We’ll just have to wait and see what type of thrilling sequences come from those mysterious blockbusters.

Mantis is the most recent addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy team, and it should be interesting to see how the empathic superhero is utilized throughout her next appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mantis is shown in a few shots from the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which should help satiate hardcore Guardians fans as they wait for James Gunn’s mysterious threequel. In the footage she’s rocking some new weaponry, so perhaps Pom Klementieff’s character is becoming a bigger fighter.

The stakes feel super high for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four. The cast has been teasing what an emotional experience filming was, and how even reading the script inspired tears . Not only will the current team’s story come to an end, but the blockbuster will also seemingly end James Gunn’s run in the MCU.