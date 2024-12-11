'F--k Iron Man.' Jeremy Renner Has A Blunt, But Surprisingly MCU-Related Take On His Snowplow Recovery

Luck was on Jeremy Renner’s side last year when the MCU actor was injured by his own snowplow and lived to tell the tale. Fortunately, the American actor/musician is still thriving with new acting projects and love from all those who know him. As it’s been almost two years since his accident, Renner updated the public on how he’s recovering with a blunt, yet surprising MCU-related pun that’s on point.

Jeremy Renner is known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel movies . While the Academy Award nominee doesn’t go around shooting arrows in real life, he was a real-life superhero for his nephew during his devastating snowplow incident at the start of 2023. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported that The Hurt Locker actor was using his PistenBully snowcat to help move his adult nephew’s truck from the driveway after experiencing a huge snowfall.

However, as the emergency brake wasn’t set when Jeremy Renner exited the vehicle, the snow groomer began to move sideways down a hill toward the path of his nephew. That’s when the Hawkeye actor attempted to get back into the PistenBully by climbing onto its moving track, only to get “pulled under” and run over. While speaking about his recovery at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival (via Variety ) Renner jokingly said the following to describe how he feels:

I don’t think of it as limitations – even though I’m 25% titanium, so fuck Iron Man.

It’s true that Jeremy Renner is technically part Iron Man now. He suffered blunt chest trauma and broke 38 bones in the accident which involved titanium implants. He explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his left shin was metal along with half of his face and the right side of his back. Despite the “excruciating pain” of his injuries , the American Hustle actor pulled through saying the biggest change of his life following his recovery is to prioritize quality time with his loved ones.

Nearly two years after Jeremy Renner’s almost-fatal accident, the highly paid MCU actor returned to work on his series Mayor of Kingston and recorded his new album Love and Titanium with written songs reflecting the milestones of his recovery. The talented actor even said at the Red Sea Film Festival that he plans to write a book on his brush with death and the reflections that came after. Renner spoke about a defining feature that played a key role in his recovery from his tragic ordeal:

It’ll be two years in January, and I am very, very proud to overcome a great adversity in my life, and I’m forever grateful for all the love and support I’ve gotten from people all around the world, even those I never knew existed, that helped propel me to get better, and it’s the only thing that really kind of defines me in my life at this point.

Defining moments like almost meeting death shows just how much love is in your life. After Jeremy Renner’s crazy snowplow accident, his MCU buddies wished him well, like Chris Evans sending love on social media, as well as him and Scarlett Johansson visiting Renner in the hospital . Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd made a viral get-well Cameo , inspiring site-wide messages from many fans.

Jeremy Renner’s recovery journey also brought overwhelming love from his family, like his daughter showing support by leaving little notes of encouragement throughout the house. He also received love from his young nephew , who shared a sweet message that he's lucky he has Hawkeye as an uncle and that he’s alive. The Arrival actor is more than aware of the levels of support he’s gotten as he shared a heartwarming message to fans who stuck with him through his recovery that it was “noticed and deeply felt every day.”

The Town actor, of course, would fit Iron Man into his recovery of being “25% titanium.” Even if Jeremy Renner is joking in the moment, he truly is a real superhero, as his snowplow accident could have had a totally different outcome. But he overcame the odds and will continue to make a mark on the entertainment industry and on those who love him.