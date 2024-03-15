James Marsden Heard Those Deadpool 3 Rumors About Cyclops, Doesn’t Do A Great Job At Denying A Cameo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to release content in quick succession, including movies as well as projects available with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, and there are countless rumors about which actors might cameo throughout its runtime. James Marsden has heard those Cyclops rumors, and he didn't do a great job at denying them.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, given the tight security of the MCU. But there are countless rumors about the Deadpool 3's cast list, with fans expecting a number of surprise cameos. The chatter has included various X-Men alum, including Halle Berry and James Marsden. While speaking with The Playlist, the Westworld actor revealed he's heard the talks, both online and in person. In his words:

Yeah, I keep hearing about it; I can’t walk down the street without someone asking me, so evidently, there’s a lot of chatter about that.

The mystery of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming threequel is part of why anticipation is so high for the blockbuster. The first teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine showed that it was going to a multiversal story, including Loki's TVA. So it seems like just about anyone could pop up, including James Marsden's Cyclops.

Marsden starred as Scott Summers in the original X-Men trilogy, and also appeared in a cameo during Days of Future Past's ending. Fans are hoping he once again puts on the visor for Deadpool 3, but only time will tell if he actually appears. While not confirming a role in the same interview with Playlist, he revealed how easy it would have been for him to appear on set, thanks to filming Sonic 3 nearby. In his words:

We just wrapped, actually. We were actually near the… ‘Deadpool’ [production] stages up there in Pinewood. Yeah, this is a little… umm…bit of a Pandora’s box.

While he seems to have put his foot in his mouth, it sounds like Marsden appearing in Deadpool 3 could have happened fairly easily. We'll have to wait until this summer to see if the rumors are true, but his comments are likely only going to encourage fan theories about Cyclops popping up during the blockbuster. Hopefully we get some more concrete information about what to expect from Deadpool & Wolverine sooner rather than later.

As previously mentioned, there are a ton of theories and rumors swirling around Ryan Reynolds' highly anticipated sequel. Some characters that fans think might appear include Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Taylor Swift's Dazzler, Halle Berry's Storm, and Tyler Mane's Sabretooth. Only time will tell if this chatter comes to fruition, and what type of multiversal madness ensues.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently set to hit theaters on July 26th. While we wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates.