'It Was A Vibe.' Jessica Alba On The Stan Lee-Related Reason Her Fantastic Four Movie Was The Best

Vanessa Kirby is phenomenal as Sue Storm a.k.a. The Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but let's not forget the star she succeeded in the role, but we can’t forget about the star she succeeded, Jessica Alba. During the early 2000s, Alba played pre-MCU version of Sue in Tim Story's FF duology, and the actress is still recognized for her role in the superhero flick. Alba herself also seems to have love for her version of Marvel's first family, and it seems there's a Stan Lee-related reason why she think it's the best.

The late Stan Lee was a fixture on the sets of Marvel-related films, as he'd make his famous cameos. Among the movies Lee appeared in was 2005's Fantastic Four, which saw Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis play the titular heroes alongside Alba. During an appearance on SiriusXM, which was shared to YouTube, Alba recalled working on the film and remembered a sweet moment she shared with Lee:

I remember Stan Lee was like, ‘You were my favorite character of all–’ He even said it in an interview, and I was like, ‘Oh my God! That’s amazing!’

That is amazing! Some might argue, fantastic even. There are many reasons to love Jessica Alba’s Sue Storm. Whenever Johnny, Reed, and Ben have their spats in the films, Sue is the one who serves as the voice of reason. The Invisible Woman is also a brainiac, using her scientific knowledge as chief genetics researcher.

Sue Storm’s superhuman abilities are very relatable, too, in that her emotions helped drive the intensity of her powers. Also, Alba’s casting as Sue remains significant, given she's a Hispanic actress, and she's since shared her thoughts on diversity in the ongoing MCU. All in all, though, I can definitely understand why Alba would be so flattered by Stan Lee's comments.

Jessica Alba previously reflected on her time as Sue Storm, calling it a “fond” experience. She relished the opportunity to portray a superhero who was “nurturing and feminine” but also a “fearsome badass.” The American actress/businesswoman continued to talk about what else makes her Fantastic Four experience so memorable to her:

I think we had the perfect blend with Tim Story and the cast at the time. The chemistry was real and we all had a good time. I mean, I met my husband. I fell in love. And I think there’s something about the magic of what that does to somebody. I don’t know. Just, it was a vibe.

That “vibe” that Jessica Alba was talking about must have been really strong. With that, it’s no wonder she previously said she’d “jump at the chance” to play Sue again. While Vanessa Kirby brings her own energy to the MCU's iteration of the character, Alba’s early portrayal of the superheroine is great (and Stan Lee-approved, too).

I think the chances of Alba reprising Sue Storm seem slim to none at this point. However, fans can still revisit her Lee-praised portrayal. Watch her memorable performance in her two Fantastic Four movies, which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription. And, with that same membership, fans can stream First Steps as well.