The Latest MCU Blade Rumor Explains Why The Film Could Be Delayed Longer Than Anyone Expected, But There's A Silver Lining I've Been Hoping For

Anyone who’s looking forward to Mahershala Ali’s debut as Marvel Studios’ new Daywalker has been living in a multiverse of sadness. I count myself among those folks, as the removal of the Blade reboot from the 2025 movie schedule still stings - considering the project was announced back in 2019, and all we’ve had to show for it is that Eternals post-credits tease.

So while I’m not here to tell you that of any news that definitively changes what we know about Blade’s reboot, because Marvel doesn't ever get definitive about projects that fail to come together, here are some whisperings of good news. Namely a rumor surfaced that ties into one of my underlying hopes during yesterday’s Avengers: Doomsday casting-with-chairs event. Social media scooper MyTimeToShineH (via CBM) has shared a tip that the “indefinite hold” we’ve seen put on director-less feature is thanks to all things Multiverse taking precedent at Marvel Studios.

Oh yes True Believers - Deadpool & Wolverine’s huge cameo from Wesley Snipes has supposedly made waves, and the rumored play is to now make Mahershala Ali’s proper Marvel Cinematic Universe debut into an adventure including Wesley Snipes’ OG Variant.

Flipping back to yesterday's Avengers: Doomsday cavalcade, this already makes a lot of sense. Since Channing Tatum's Gambit was announced as part of the lengthy line up promised to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, allowing Wesley Snipes’ Marvel character record to grow makes sense.

Not to mention having him finally introducing us all to the next generation of vampire hunter, is something that’s worthy of celebration. Pretty much everyone who heard the words “There’s only been one Blade, there's only ever gonna be one Blade.” be it in a movie theater or streaming through a Disney+ subscription, felt that claim to their core.

That’s not a sign that Mahershala Ali’s fresh take is unwanted, but rather a sign that the revamp should keep in mind Blade’s place as one of the handful of non-MCU success stories at the movies. Adapting creator Marv Wolfman’s character has probably never seemed easy, and Blade’s removal from Disney/Marvel’s release slate only highlights the increased difficulty in a post-Iron Man culture where PG-13 juggernauts have called the tune.

Marvel Studios has always intended for Wesley Snipes’ immortal words in that Deadpool & Wolverine storyline to be eaten, as their writing was more aimed at entering another quotable quote into Eric Brooks’ lexicon. As seen in Kevin Feige’s Blade delay comments, the preparation of that meal needs to be just right, with increased importance now included after Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s epic team-up.

Now with the Multiverse story in full effect, and the door to more R-rated comic movies being properly opened, Blade’s time to shine may have finally arrived. It's a development that couldn't have arrived at more opportune moment, as at the time of this story’s publication, the MCU’s Blade has gone through a director departure, as well as six writers and almost as many years in development.

Normally a delay in the face of such an interminable wait would be disastrous. However, if this rumor happens to be true, seeing Wesley Snipes pass Mahershala Ali his spiked sword of suckhead justice will have made it all worth it in the end. And why not…it’s apparently working for the X-Men!